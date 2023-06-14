Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

600 block of Woodlawn Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect threw eggs on her car and damaged two tires.

1200 block Yeomans Road – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect slashed two tires on her vehicle.

5000 block of Twylight Trail – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery

A victim reported her name was forged on a document without her permission.

800 block of Amherst Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported two air conditioner units were stolen from her property.

4100 block of N Clack Street – Assault

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

700 block Walnut Street – Burglary of Building

A north Abilene business owner reported his business was burglarized overnight. Several items including tools were taken.

3200 block of S 32nd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he and his girlfriend were arguing and she assaulted him.

3500 block of N 6th Street – Indecent Exposure

5300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene resident reported her vehicle was damaged at an Abilene hospital.

300 block of W Overland Trail – Burglary of Vehicle

A guest at a hotel reported a Yeti cooler was stolen from the bed of his truck.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass at a south Abilene shelter.

2300 block of Barrow Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported a known suspect damaged her property by breaking a window.

1400 block of Green Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Officers responded to a disturbance in progress in north Abilene.

600 block of Grape Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect drover off on his motorcycle without permission.

Arrests

Kryi Scott – Warrant

Scott was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Donovan Tilley – Assault Family Violence

Tilley was arrested for Assault Family Violence after an argument with his girlfriend.

Brandon Briggs – Assault Family Violence

Briggs is accused of slapping a victim across the face, causing visible injuries.

James Edwards – Public Intoxication

Edwards is accused of waving a firearm around a convenience store. He was then found to be in possession of a BB gun. He was also showing signs of being intoxicated.

Teddy Guffee – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Guffee is accused of violating his bond conditions after he was seen coming and going from an address that was protected.

Kimberle Santos – Criminal Trespass

Santos was contacted in the parking lot of an Abilene business where she had been warned of criminal trespass previously. She refused to leave and was arrested.