Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2400 block of S 7th Street – Criminal Trespass

An individual was reported trespassing at a business in south Abilene. He was seen leaving the property and a report has been taken.



2500 block of Madison Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle had been broken into, and the suspect took several items worth nearly $1,800, including a laptop, cash, bag, wallet, and credit/debit cards.



800 block of Merchant Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his cash, key, and phone were stolen. Items are valued at $180.



2600 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A theft was reported in south Abilene where a weed eater valued at $200 was stolen.



5200 block of Alamo Drive – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site



3200 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

Two unknown suspects took battery chargers from a south Abilene store. Chargers are valued at $285.



5200 block of Alamo Drive – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was warned of criminal trespass at an Abilene apartment complex in the morning then came back that evening.



900 block of S 27th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported their cell phone valued at $220 was stolen by an unknown suspect.



2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported several items were stolen during a burglary, including a television, playstation, wrench, two firearms, and a tablet. Stolen goods are valued at $2,000.



1300 block of Portland Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was slapped by his wife during an altercation, but he did not feel pain or desire prosecution.



3400 block of State Street Apartment C – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon – Family Violence

Two victims reported one of the victim’s ex-boyfriends brandished a firearm and pointed it at them.



00 block of High Life Circle – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a suspect was actively assaulting her. Police arrived and found a suspect strangled a female and assaulted her. She was given medical assistance.



1600 block of Woodard Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known male suspect broke a doorway in a home he was invited to.



1200 block of Grape Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported someone stole his backpack with several items inside, including a bible and two power packs. Stolen items are valued at nearly $140.



2800 block of Gilmer Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A series of car burglaries were reported in Abilene overnight. Two firearms valued at $1,500 were reported stolen.



3600 block of S 20th Street – Intoxication Assault with Vehicle Serious Bodily Injury

A female is suspected of driving while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury to her passenger.



2100 block of Minter Lane – Assault Family Violence

A female reported her husband assaulted her by pushing her against a wall, causing her to hit a head.



4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Two suspects were issued citations for attempted theft from a local department store. Clothing worth $340 was reported stolen.



1700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

Police arrested a suspect for criminal trespass. He was found in property he was forbidden to return.



4300 block of Vela Lane – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported a suspect entered his unlocked car overnight and took several items, including two pistols, a holster, and ammunition. Stolen items are worth nearly $1,000.



00 block of Lariat Trail – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her by dragging her down the hallway in their residence. There was no evidence to support this claim.



4100 block of Benbrook Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her bicycle valued at $120 was stolen from the front yard of her residence. There is security footage.



3000 block of Catclaw Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a report of assault family violence at a south Abilene business.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Terrorist Threat of Family/Household

A harassment report was taken in the parking lot of the police department.



7300 block of Western Plains Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A burglary of motor vehicle report was generated. No items were taken.



3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

Police responded to a south Abilene business for a shoplifting call, where a suspect stole an item worth $50.



400 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance and learned a suspect reported she was assaulted by another female.



1300 block of Cedar Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a north Abilene residence for a criminal mischief report. A victim said his ex-girlfriend broke a window.



2100 block of Minter Lane – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A report was taken for Violation of a Protective Order in north Abilene.



4800 block of Bruce Drive – Theft of Property

A Ford F150 valued at $23,000 was reported stolen in south Abilene.



4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Seven food items were reported stolen, valued at just under $20.

Arrests

Ronnie Eason Brackett – Public Intoxication

Brackett was contacted during a check welfare call after he was seen walking in and out of traffic, banging his head against vehicles and trying to burn himself with a lighter. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated when contacted by police, including hallucinating and talking to people who weren’t there.



NAME REDACTED – Minor Citation Issued

Drug paraphernalia was found in the area where the suspect had been recorded on video. The video showed him moving around, smoking a substance.



Michael Gavurnik – Public Intoxication

Gavurnick was contacted after he was found passed out in the parking lot of a local fast food establishment. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Lawrence Wright – Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography

Wright was contacted when a search and arrest warrant was executed for child pornography. He did admit to viewing and uploading the child porn.



Marcus Hanson – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site



Danny O’Neil – Public Intoxication, Failure to Identify

O’Neil was contacted for sleeping on a bench in front of a house. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. Three steel reserve bottles were laying next to him, one of which was empty. He lived a few blocks down the street and was unable to make it home. He refused to give his name and had to be identified by a neighbor.



James Jolly – Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana

Jolly was contacted during a traffic stop and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He did admit to drinking but refused to do any field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via warrant.



Shawn Breeding – Theft of Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Breeding was contacted during a traffic stop for no insurance and a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in his vehicle. Stolen watches and a ring were found in his trunk, as well as drug paraphernalia.



Monica Guajardo – Warrant

Guajardo was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested for an outstanding warrant.



Payton Stokes – Public Intoxication

Stokes was contacted for showing signs of being intoxicated in public and was arrested.



Zeth Zientek – Driving While Intoxicated

Zientek was seen not coming to a complete stop and was pulled over. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated when speaking to officers and said he had drinken four Michelob beers. He was arrested for being a threat to himself and others.



Ruben Gonzales – Driving While Intoxicated, Warrant

Gonzales was pulled over for speeding and the responding officers smelled marijuana and noticed Gonzales was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. Two breath samples showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.42 and 0.039. He also had an outstanding warrant.



Malachi Garcia – Assault Family Violence, Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance, Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Garcia was contacted after his wife called 9-1-1 to report he was assaulting her. When officers arrived, the victim had blood on her hands and it was al over the home. Garcia also had blood coming from the side of his head. Offices learned Garcia had hit the victim with a closed fist, then he grabbed her by the neck and held her against the door. In self-defense, the victim grabbed a wine glass and hit him in the head, causing the cut. She then ran to call 0-1-1 and he took the phone away, disconnecting the call.



Quay Oller – Driving While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Identify

Oller was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He resisted arrest and refused to identify himself. He was later found to have an active warrant.



Noe Diaz – Driving While Intoxicated

Diaz was contacted during a traffic stop for driving on the wrong side of the road. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis tests showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.197 and 0.211.



Shaquawn Moore – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Moore was contacted during a single vehicle accident in a field. He told officers he had swerved to miss a deer and went off the road. A handgun was found in his pocket and he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.



Trokecha Smith – Public Intoxication

Smith was contacted after she was found passed out in the parking lot of a local park. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was a danger to herself and others.



NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect was seen taking a $53 item from a store. A witness followed the suspect and confronted him to receive the stolen item. The business is pressing charges and a misdemeanor citation was issued.



Bradley Bishop – Possession of Controlled Substance

Bishop was contacted during a traffic stop and a K9 alerted to the possible odor of narcotics emitting from the vehicle. A subsequent search yielded 6 round, blue pills identified as Oxycodone. Bishop admitted he did not have a prescription for these pills, which were given to him by a friend, and he admitted he should not have them.



Jose Carisales – Evading Arrest

Carisales was contacted during a disturbance at a car dealership. He was seen by employees wearing a black mask, black hoodie, and blue jean, asking for keys, pulling door handles and saying things like it would “be a shame if I had to rob you.” He was contacted outside a nearby business and squeezed himself in between a wall and dumpsters to escape from officers. A second officer was able to pull his vehicle around to cut off his path to escape and Carisales was arrested.



Rachel Burwell – Warrant

Burwell was contacted during a Burglary of Habitation in Progress and found to have an active warrant.



Francisco Gutierrez – Warrant

Gutierrez was contacted during a Burglary of Habitation in Progress call and found to have an active warrant



Dillion Wood – Assault Family Violence

Wood was contacted in reference to a disturbance, and responding officers learned he had pushed his wife against a bedroom wall, causing her to hit her head. The victim was having trouble focusing and was dry heaving. There was also noticeable redness and swelling to the back of her head.



Eric Harris – Criminal Trespass

Harris was warned of criminal trespass at 6:00 p.m. and at 7:55 p.m., he had returned to the property he was warned from.



NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect was dispatched to a department store after witnesses observed him committing a theft. He, along with a second person, was found to have items from the theft in bags.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect was dispatched to a department store after witnesses observed him committing a theft. She, along with a second person, was found to have items from the theft in bags.



John Guerra – Public Intoxication

Officers contacted Guerra at a local bar and he was showing signs of being highly intoxicated.



Dionicia Monroy – Public Intoxication

Officers contacted Monroy at a local bar and she was showing signs of being highly intoxicated.



Dale Davis – Burglary of Habitation

Davis was contacted after his ex-girlfriend and her daughter called to report he kick in their door, walked inside, the walked out. He also hit the daughter with the door when she tried to close it.



Stacey French – Driving While Intoxicated

French was pulled over for speeding, and during the traffic stop, she was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. She failed multiple field sobriety tests. Two blood specimens were taken after a warrant was obtained.



Carlos Sierra – Driving While Intoxicated

Sierra was contacted during a traffic stop for no tail lights and swerving. When officers responded, she was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests.



Isaiah Saldana – Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Saldana was contacted during a traffic stop for expired license plate and officers noticed the odor of marijuana. Saldana admitted there was a firearm and a blunt of marijuana in the car. A subsequent search yielded marijuana and the gun.



Nathan Latimer – Possession of Controlled Substance

Police responded to a call from a store manager who reported Latimer was blocking one of the doors, acting like he was on drugs. He refused to identify himself and was acting intoxicated, like he was on methamphetamine. He was placed under arrest and a subsequent search of his person yielded .7 grams of methamphetamine.



Elijah Perez – No Drivers License, Disobey Red Light

Perez was contacted during a traffic stop following a disturbance and was seen running a red light. He does not have a valid drivers license.



Jon Davis – Public Intoxication

Davis was contacted after police received 3 calls that was causing issues and being violent. He was seen yelling at a business and was acting intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Michael Gavurnik – Public Intoxication

Gavurnik was contacted during a suspicious person call and was seen passed out on a sidewalk with his pants down. Officers observed him showing signs of being intoxicated.



Michael Becker – Warrant

Becker was contacted in reference to a theft and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Taneka Franklin – Warrant, Theft of Property, Failure to Identify Franklin was contacted during a theft at local store. She was seen concealing items then passing all points of sale. She kept giving false information when asked to identify and was arrested.



Dustin Bryan – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance, Warrant

Bryan was contacted after leaving his wallet at the mall. A calling party alerted police that he was going to get the wallet and that he had an active Blue Warrant for his arrest. When Bryan went to get his wallet, he was arrested for the warrant. A subsequent search yielded 5 grams of meth in his backpack, as well as a scale and packaging materials.