Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2300 block of Hardy Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for Criminal Mischief in north Abilene

3700 block of Georgetown Drive – Graffiti Pecuniary Loss

An unknown suspect spray-painted vulgar words on two garage doors in a local neighborhood.

1800 block of N Treadaway Blvd – Burglary of Building

Police responded to an attempted burglary at a local business. Nothing was taken or damaged.

800 block of Palm Street – Assault

A victim reported he had been assaulted several days prior. He had injuries to his person but couldn’t provide clear details on what happened.

3100 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Police responded to a local business in response to a victim’s vehicle being stolen.

1400 block of Danville Drive – Theft of Property

Several items were reported stolen from a south Abilene business, including a desk, broom, sweeper, light, bulb, cord, sicker, tape, a file, and lamp.

1500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported an unknown suspect stole wheels and tires worth $2,300.

4600 block of N 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported their father assaulted them by choking them.

2100 block of Boston Road – Theft of Property

A laptop worth $800 was reported stolen in north Abilene.

200 block of College Drive – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported a disturbance had just occurred.

900 block of Sunset Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting her mother and aunt in south Abilene.

5300 block of Laguna Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

2600 block of Old Ironsides – Theft of Property

Items worth $700 were reported stolen.

100 block of Merchant Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect poured sugar in his gas tank.

4300 block of State Street – Criminal Mischief

A suspect moved into an apartment when a tenant lived there and remained after the tenant died. This suspect did not pay rent or allow maintenance to enter the property. This suspect was removed by Constables during an eviction, and after he left, property owners discovered numerous large holes in the wall.

3900 block of E Hwy 80 – Burglary of Vehicle

A company vehicle was burglarized, and equipment worth $2,236 was reported stolen.

1600 block of Pine Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported unknown suspects damaged her vehicle when it was parked at her place of work.

800 block of S Clack Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A business reported a truck and trailer were not returned.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing 45 food items worth $414 from an Abilene store.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery Financial

A north Abilene business reported several fraudulent checks were made using their account information.

1700 block of N 18th Street – Assault

A report for assault was taken at a north Abilene construction site.

3800 block of High Meadows Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A lunch box worth $20 was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Two suspects were arrested for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle.

2000 block of Old Orchard Road – Burglary of Building

6200 block of Hwy 83/84 – Assault Family Violence

700 block of Ambler Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

An iPad mini and purse worth more than $700 combined were reported stolen.

Arrests

Michael Cummings – Criminal Trespass

Cummings was contacted after refusing to leave a victim’s motel room and was arrested after he was given multiple changes to leave.

David Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted during a disturbance in progress and found to have an active warrant.

Morgan Smith – Assault Family Violence

Smith is accused of clawing her mother on the face, as well as injuring her aunt.

Mitchell Alexander – Warrant

Alexander was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Cathy Garrett – Possession of Controlled Substance

Garrett was contacted during a traffic stop for expired registration. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, and a subsequent search yielded 0.55 grams of methamphetamine.

Randy Clayton – Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Assault of Peace Officer

Clayton was contacted during a traffic stop. He jumped out of the vehicle and ran. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and when Clayton was placed into arrest, he struggled with an officer, causing him to bleed form the head. Methamphetamine was also found in his under garments.

Jonathan Alvarez – Driving While Intoxicated

Alvarez was contacted during a traffic stop for making a wide right turn. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and admitted to consuming alcohol. He failed multiple field sobriety tests, and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol levels to be 0.209 and 0.207.

Anthony Kimble – Warrant

Kimble was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to signal and was found to have an active warrant.

Manuela Nunez Burciaga – Possession of Controlled Substance

Burciaga was contacted during a traffic stop for no turn signal. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in her vehicle and two baggies of methamphetamine were found.

Juan Duendez-Munoz – Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Duendez-Munoz was contacted during a traffic stop for no turn signal and a K9 alerted to the presence to narcotics. A subsequent search of his wallet revealed 4 baggies of methamphetamine.

Michael Henderson – Public Intoxication

Henderson was contacted when he was found passed out, intoxicated. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Nicholaus Dulin – Theft of Property

Dulin was caught taking $414 from an Abilene grocery store. He admitted he was trying to steal the items.

Richard Pruitt – Warrant

Pruitt was a passenger during a traffic stop and was arrested on an active warrant.

Kenneth Hinkle – Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals

Hinkle is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog that he says attacked his girlfriend’s dog.

Eugene Ausbie – Warrant, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Ausbie was contacted during a search warrant execution and was arrested on an active warrant. A firearm was also found at his residence.

David Ortega – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Ortega was contacted in reference to a suspicious vehicle call. He was found to be driving a stolen vehicle.

Tara Smith – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Smith was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Henry Curtis – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance, Warrant

Curtis was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have a warrant. A subsequent search revealed he was in possession of 6 grams of methamphetamine, a measuring scale, and a large amount of empty packaging.

Jordan Austin – Public Intoxication

Austin was contacted during a disturbance and was being belligerent and aggressive with officers. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.