Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass after he was discovered at a property he had been warned from previously.

800 block of Davis Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported her purse was taken out of her vehicle.

7300 block of Glenna Drive – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported a firearm and backpack were stolen from his vehicle.

3100 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in south Abilene.

800 block of Industrial Boulevard – Theft of Property

$6900 worth of tools were reported stolen in south Abilene.

1300 block of Oak Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicle was damaged in south Abilene.

700 block of Peach Street – Possession of Controlled Substance

Police responded to a disturbance in progress, then arrested a suspect for assault and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

4600 block of Coachlight Road – Continuous Violence Against the Family

A report for assault was taken in north Abilene. Two victims were at the scene, but the suspect had fled.

5500 block of Highway 277 S – Assault Pregnant Person

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in south Abilene

1400 block of Yorktown Drive – Theft of Mail

A bicycle was reported stolen.

Arrests

Kylie Martinez – Warrant

Charles Heatherly – Criminal Trespass

Anisa Macias – Theft of Property

Rodney Grogan – Assault Threat/Contact, Possession of Controlled Substance

Christopher Alexander – Warrant