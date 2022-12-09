Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

5200 block of Alamo Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and took a speaker and toy worth $275.

5200 block of Alamo Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

Two victims reported an unknown suspect entered their vehicles and took a camera and dog tags worth a combined $26.

2400 block of S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend, causing him pain.

3200 block of Pine Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect broke the windshield on his vehicle.

5200 block of Alamo Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect broke into their vehicle and stole two pairs of Wranglers jeans.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported she had several unauthorized transactions on her bank account.

N 6th Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested and transported to the Taylor County Jail.

2100 block of Highway 351 – Criminal Mischief

A known suspect was arrested after assaulting his ex-wife during a verbal argument. She did have visible injuries.

1300 block of N Willis Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported a violation of a protective order.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Two suspects are accused of stealing boots worth $100 from an Abilene store.

4900 block of Hartford Street – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene business owner reported an unknown suspect shot his window with a pellet gun twice and also shot his security camera.

700 block of S Bowie Drive – Theft of Mail

A homeowner reported an unknown suspect took a package off his porch.

1900 block of Pine Street – Burglary of Vehicle

700 block of Palm Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an air compressor worth $350 was stolen from her property.

1900 block of Pine Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend hit her multiple times, causing her pain.

500 block of Chapel Hill Road – Assault Family Violence

A man is accused of throwing a water bottle at his wife, hitting her in the face.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle worth $1,200 was reported stolen.

Arrests

Leatyia Jackson – Public Intoxication

Jackson was contacted after refusing to leave an Abilene emergency room. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Tracey Pardue – Warrant

Pardue was contacted in reference to outstanding warrants and was arrested.

Crystal Jackson – Assault Family Violence

Jackson is accused of scratching a victim during a disturbance, also throwing an object at him and hitting him on the side of the head.

James Moncibaiz – Criminal Trespass

Anthony Rocha – Assault Family Violence

Rocha was contacted during a disturbance. He is accused of showing up at his ex’s house unannounced and scratching and slapping her during an argument. She did have visible injuries.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect and another offender are accused of taking boots worth $100 from an Abilene business. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect and another offender are accused of taking boots worth $100 from an Abilene business. A misdemeanor citation was issued.

Megan Tullos – Warrant

Tullos was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Christopher Ziegenhagen – Driving While Intoxicated

Ziegenhagen was contacted after crashing his vehicle and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Adrian Devora – Driving While Intoxicated

Devora was stopped for driving 61 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis tests showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.110 and 0.110.

Ricardo Perez-Fernandez – Driving While Intoxicated

Perez-Fernandez was contacted for failing to maintain a single lane. He was exhibiting sings of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. He did admit to having two beers and a shot of alcohol. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.156 and 0.155.

Salvador Salgado – Driving While Intoxicated

Salgado is accused of striking a residence with his vehicle. The owner was able to provide a description of him because he fled the scene on foot. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.