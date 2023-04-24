Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3600 block of Duke Lane – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported that their vehicle was stolen. It was later recovered.

2300 block of South 33rd Street – Burglary of Habitation

Police took a victim’s report of a home burglary. An unknown suspect forced entry into the home and took several pieces of jewelry and cash. All was valued at more than $10,000. The victim is wanting to press charges.

500 block of Chestnut Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported that an unknown suspect took her property. Her items were valued at more than $60.

1900 block of Pine Street – Theft of Property

A tool valued at $150 was reported stolen from the side of a victim’s pickup truck. He is wanting to press charges.

4900 block of South 5th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported that their vehicle was burglarized, losing several pool table items with a total value of $1,750.

3500 block of South Clack Street – Criminal Trespass

Police warned a man for criminal trespass at a South Abilene business. He refused to leave and was arrested.

5200 block of Texas Avenue – Criminal Mischief

APD was called out to a burglary in progress where a suspect cut ‘several camera wires,’ then broke into a home by kicking in the back door. The suspect was scared off by the resident.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Family Violence Assault

Police responded to a disturbance at a South Abilene apartment building, where they met with a victim who said her boyfriend choked her to the point of losing consciousness. He was arrested on assault charges.

3300 block of South 27th Street – Criminal Mischief

During the early hours, APD was called out to a home in reference to a burglary. A suspect reportedly tried to pry the victim’s front door open while they were home. No suspect was identified nor was there any surveillance video.

1700 block of Shelton Street – Harassment

A 21-year-old man reported he received threatening messages from his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend.

2200 block of Kirkwood Street – Burglary of Habitation

Police took a report of a home’s burglary. Cash and jewelry stolen were valued at $9,800.

2400 block of South 1st Street – Aggravated Robbery

A 46-year-old man reported that a suspect used a deadly weapon while they tried to rob him. He was not injured, but did fear for his life. He is not pressing charges.

1300 block of Hollis Drive – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A suspect was arrested after a victim reported that they pointed a handgun at him while driving.

4800 block of Mourning Dove Lane – Theft-Mail

A 30-year-old woman reported that an unknown suspect intentionally took male from her address. Several household goods, valued at about $120, were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Burglary of Building

APD responded to the burglary of a building, where a possible known suspect entered the building overnight and stole about $1,300.

1200 block of Clarks Drive – Burglary of Building

An employee at a local nursing home told police an unknown suspect tried to enter the facility, damaging a door.

800 block of East Highwat 80 – Theft of Property

Police took a report for theft at a hotel. The suspect stole more than $500 worth of items, including a mirror and a comforter set.

1200 block of Chestnut Street – Theft of Property

A dog was reported stolen.

1400 block of Cedar Crest Drive – Family Violence Assault

A woman told police her husband assaulted her at their home.

4000 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property

An Abilene business reported that a frequent customer purchased $503 worth of lottery tickets and other items, but tried using 3 counterfeit $100 bills.

Arrests

Dulce Navarro Esparza – Evading Arrest Detention

Police contacted Navarro Esparza in reference to a check welfare call and possible public intoxication. During the officer’s investigation, she began to walk away. She was arrested.

Courtney Greene – Warrant

Police made contact with Greene as she walked near the area of North 14th and Fannin streets. She was reportedly known to have multiple outstanding warrants.

Jeffrey Engel – 3rd degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Engel was arrested at an Office Depot in South Abilene during an undercover operation. He was meeting someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. Police said Engel was also knowingly carrying a loaded firearm. He is charged with 3rd degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.

Nya Acevedo – Family Violence Assault

Police contacted Acevedo in reference to a disturbance at the Sedona Apartments. A victim said they were having a verbal argument that led to a physical altercation. The victim reported that Acevedo grabbed his shirt as he tried to leave, ripping the shirt. He was also scratched on his back and arm. Police confirmed the visible wounds. The victim is wanting to press charges.

Luis Rodriguez Alcocer – Family Violence Aggravated Arrest with a Deadly Weapon

Police contacted Rodriguez Alcocer during a call for service. His spouse reported that he assaulted her by grabbing her throat and tossing her. She also said he hit her with a wooden log. Police confirmed visible wounds. The victim is wanting to press charges, and she applied for an Emergency Protective Order.

Gilbert Niyo – 3rd degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor

Niyo of Odessa was arrested at an Office Depot in South Abilene around 7:15 Friday night. He appeared at the store to meet with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Ryan Murphy – Felony Solicitation of Prostitute/ Other Payor

Murphy was arrested in the 600 block of Pioneer Drive around 8:30 Friday night. He reportedly had agreed to pay and meet up with a sex worker for their services.

Christopher Neff – 3rd degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Neff was arrested in the 1100 block of Corsicana Avenue around 10:15 Friday night. He went to the location to meet with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old boy. Police said Neff was knowingly carrying a loaded firearm.

Pengcheng Yu – 2nd degree Felony Solicitation of Prostitute/ Payor Person Under 18 Years of Age

Yu was arrested in the 300 block of Ruidosa Drive around 11:45 Friday night. He went to the location to meet with someone he believed to have been a 16-year-old sex worker. Police said he showed up with cash and condoms.

Daemon Higgins – 3rd degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor

Higgins was arrested at Premier High School around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when he arrived there to meet someone he believed to be a 15-year-old he had been speaking with online.

David Beason – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tamper/ Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Possession of Dangerous Drug

Police conducted a traffic stop along the 3200 block of South 1st Street for Beason not displaying trailer lights. The arresting officer noted Beason to be very nervous and clutching a toiletry bag. A K9 unit arrived and he was requested to exit his vehicle. Beason, the passenger, unscrewed the top of a metal cylinder and began to dump its contents out onto the passenger seat and floorboard. Beason was then placed in handcuffs. While searching the vehicle, meth and several dangerous drugs were found.

Juan Fuentes – 3rd degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor, Evading Arrest, Immigration

Fuentes is facing deportation after he was arrested at the Wylie Swim Club around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said he thought he was meeting a 16-year-old boy who he had been talking with online. When licensed peace officers activated their lights, Fuentes-Peralta reportedly ran from the uniformed officers. He ran about 40 yards before being arrested.

Leo Pena – Warrant, Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more

Police pulled Pena over in the 800 block of South Treadaway Boulevard for failing to stop at a red light before turning and making a wide right turn. He was noted to be displaying obvious signs of intoxication. Pena was arrested and found to have 5 previous convictions for DWI. Inside his vehicle, police also found an open container of alcohol and a marijuana cigarette.

Taylor France – Driving While Intoxicated

France was pulled over in the 4100 block of Ridgemont Drive for having a headlight out. The officer said they saw an open container of alcohol in her center console. She admitted to having some beers. Her Blood Alcohol Content level were 0.130.

William Smith – 2nd degree Felony Solicitation of Prostitute/ Payor Under 18 Years of Age

Smith was arrested in the 600 block of North Pioneer Drive around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Police said he went to that location to meet with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old female sex worker. He, in fact, met up with some APD officers and was arrested without incident.

Dusty Gilbreath – Violation of Bond/ Protective Order

Gilbreath was contacted by police at the Royal Inn with a protected party. Police said they saw the two exit Gilbreath’s vehicle and enter a hotel room. His bond conditions prohibit him from communicating with the protected party.

Samantha Dennis – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dennis was stopped for driving without headlights or taillights in the area of South 14th Street and Tanglewood Road. Upon searching her vehicle, an office found drug paraphernalia and issued a citation.

Michael Lassiter – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Police stopped Lassiter near South 20th and Amarillo streets for not having a front license plate. He was found to have 3 prior convictions for DWLI. While doing some inventory, an officer said they saw 2 plastic bags filled with what later tested positive to be meth and cocaine.

Sresang Iyar – Driving While Intoxicated

Police stopped Iyar at South 1st and South Willis streets for ignoring a stop side, making a wide right turn, and traveling into the median multiple times. Upon contact, APD said she displayed obvious signs of intoxication.

Timmothy Caston – Criminal Trespass

Caston was reported to have attempted to open locked doors at Academy. He was later found asleep inside the kayaks on display outside of the business. He was asked to leave the property several times before being arrested.

Diamond Beaver – Family Violence Assault/ Impede Breath

Police were called to the Sedona Apartments in reference to a disturbance. A victim said they were dating Beaver, and when she woke up, they began to argue. The verbal argument turned physical, and the victim said she was hit several times. Later, Beaver choked the victim to the point of losing consciousness. Police confirmed the visible injuries. The victim is wanting to press charges.

John Gonzalez – Criminal Trespass, Public Intoxication

Police attempted to trespass Gonzalez from a 7-Eleven store on Highway 351. APD was called back to the business at least twice. Upon arrival at around 10:00 a.m., police noted that Gonzalez was sleeping outside of the building, and determined him to be intoxicated.

Kristopher Whitehead – Disorderly Conduct

Whitehead was contacted by police at CSL Plasma after being reported to have been exposing himself to others.

Melissa Wade – Warrant

Wade was reported as a suspicious person at a United grocery store. She was gound to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Gregory Ragle – Public Intoxication

Multiple reports were made about a man jumping into traffic on East Highway 80. Police made contact with a very agitated Ragle, and noted that he smelled of alcohol.

Jose Gallegos – Warrant

Police said Gallegos was operating a vehicle without confirmed auto insurance. He was stopped in the 700 block of North Willis Street, and his arrest warrant was confirmed.

Damian Palomo – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

APD pulled over Palomo in the 1300 block of Hollis Drive after a victim reported that a suspect – who matched the description of Palomo – had pointed a handgun at him during a road rage incident. The victim provided a detailed description of the firearm, vehicle, and a license plat number. Police found the firearm in the floorboard of the driver’s seat without a holster.

Matthew Revoir – Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more

A local business reported to police that a man had urinated on the building and left in a vehicle. Police caught up with Revoir, in a vehicle matching the description provided by the business. The arresting officer said he displayed obvious signs of intoxication and had 5 previous DWI convictions between 1993 and 2018.

Henry Delarosa – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration

During a traffic stop near Kirby Park, police said they found crystal meth in Delarosa’s wallet.

Taya Santiago – Family Violence Assault

A victim told police his wife assaulted him. Upon arrival, police said he had a red left eye and a bloody nose. He said his wife, Santiago, hit him multiple times in the face. The victim is wanting to press charges.

Charman Zongya – Driving While Intoxicated 2nd

Responding to a head-on traffic collision at South 7th Street and Danville Drive, police said Zongya exited the vehicle and was unable to stand. The arresting officer he displayed obvious signs of intoxication, and had a previous DWI conviction.

Marc Jones – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Police stopped Jones while driving, in the area of East Highway 80 and Cockerell Drive, for displaying expired registration. A K9 alerted the arresting officer to search the vehicle. Jones was found with about 2 grams of cocaine.

Shakeia Speed – Family Violence Assault

Police responded to a call of criminal mischief at a South Abilene apartment. During the investigation, Speed continued to yell and ‘antagonize other people.’ While investigating the criminal mischief, Speed began to physically fight with her sister.

Stephanie Diede – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Diede was contacted as a passenger of a vehicle being pulled over int the 1300 block of Poplar Street for displaying expired registration. Police searched the vehicle to find a substance which tested positive for meth.

Christopher High – Evading Arrest, Failure to ID

Police pulled over High in the 1100 block of Bel Air Drive for an undisclosed traffic violation. Police saw High walking away from the vehicle as they exited their squad car. He was initially arrested for running from police, then refused to provide his name. High was ultimately identified by asking his common law spouse.

Jose Peralez – Possession of a Controlled Substance

While responding to a disturbance in the 800 block of Shelton Street, police said Paralez was seen hiding a jacket under a vehicle. Meth was discovered in the jacket.