Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

800 block of Sayles Boulevard – Harassment

A victim reported he was threatened with serious bodily harm by a known suspect.

400 block of N San Jose Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect scratched his vehicle, causing $800 worth of damage.

100 block of Maxwell Drive – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend in south Abilene.

800 block of Orange Street – Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury

A victim reported her roommate pushed her to the ground, causing her to break her wrist.

500 block of Elm Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported unauthorized charges were made on her visa card.

2400 block of Clinton Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported an unknown person used her information without permission to gain unemployment benefits.

500 block of Sammons Street – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in south Abilene.

1400 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her baby’s father assaulted her.

2100 block of N 6th Street – Criminal Mischief

A homeowner found his sidewalk destroyed in north Abilene.

2600 block of E Lake Road – Criminal Mischief

A suspect is accused of damaging the front door to her place of employment during a verbal altercation.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was contacted at a business for criminal trespass.

1100 block of Amarillo Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend.

3600 block of Cedar Run Road – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in south Abilene.

2400 block of State Street – Assault

A report for assault was taken in south Abilene.

2700 block of Industrial Boulevard – Terroristic Threat

A threat was made by a known suspect in south Abilene.

2200 block of Vine Street – Theft of Property

A trailer with two lawn mowers was stolen in south Abilene.

500 block of Kirkwood Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his front bumper and license plate was stolen overnight.

2000 block of Delwood Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole more than $400 worth of cash.

1900 block of S 3rd Street – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing a cellphone, ID card, and credit card from a family member.

3600 block of High Meadows Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A key and checkbooks were reported stolen during a motor vehicle burglary in Abilene.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

Two suspects were arrested for criminal trespass after they were warned from a property previously.

2500 block of Nonesuch Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A report was taken for Burglary of Motor Vehicle.

1000 block of Clinton Street – Burglary of Building

A suspect was arrested for burglary of building in north Abilene.

00 block of Ponderosa Circle – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was broken into.

1100 block of Ben Rickey Drive – Theft of Service

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

1400 block of Green Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for assault was taken.

200 block of Clinton Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A stolen vehicle was recovered.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported $103 worth of items were stolen.

1600 block of Matador Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence.

1300 block of S Pioneer Drive – Burglary of habitation

A victim reported her home was broken into and cash, a safe, a firearm, a necklace, a lawn mower, and more were stolen.

900 block of Peach Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported important documents were stolen from her room without permission.

3500 block of Cedar Run Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for trespassing in south Abilene.

800 block of Beech Street – Assault Family Violence

A citizen called to report a domestic disturbance at her sister’s residence.

5300 block of Durango Drive – Assault

An assault was reported in south Abilene.

3100 block of Paul Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in progress in south Abilene.

1800 block of N 8th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his tools were stolen out of a trailer at a local school.

600 block of N Pioneer Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim alleged her husband assaulted her.

1300 block of Roma Lane – Unlawful Restraint

An unlawful restraint case was worked.

1900 block of Pine Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim was taken to Hendrick Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The injury was non-life threatening.

700 block of EN 14th Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene and a report was taken for assault family violence.

1200 block of Grape Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

Officers responded to an injured subject in north Abilene where a victim was assaulted by a known person.

6100 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Firearm

A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle at an Abilene trailer park.

Arrests

Rojelio Santana – Warrant

Santana was contacted at the probation officer in reference to an active violation warrant and was arrested.

Andrew Sullivan – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Sullivan was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant. A subsequent search of his person yielded a rolled up $1 bill with cocaine on it in his pocket.

Lequenti Green – Warrant

Green was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Edmond Harris – Warrant

Harris was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Arlette Mugisha – Warrant

Mugisha was contacted following a vehicle accident and was found to have an active warrant.

Timmothy Caston – Criminal Trespass

Caston was contacted in reference to criminal trespass and was arrested.

Kadian Wojciechowski – Assault Family Violence

Wojciechowski as seen yelling at a victim and her daughter. She is accused of punching the victim on the side of his face. She did admit to hitting and pushing the victim. She was arrested to prevent further acts of violence.

John Hilton – Warrant

Hilton was contacted while riding a bicycle without proper equipment and was found to have an active warrant.

Joella Hill – Warrant

Hill was contacted in reference to a suspicious person at an Abilene business and was found to have an active warrant.

Khristin Martinez – Driving While Intoxicated

Martinez was seen driving 77 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Her blood was drawn via warrant.

Jason King – Driving While Intoxicated

King was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be above the legal limit.

Christian Chijioke – Public Intoxication

Chijioke was contacted in reference to a disturbance on a Greyhound bus. He was seen drinking beer and was showing signs of being intoxicated. HE was arrested for being and danger to himself and others.

Steve Ingram – Criminal Trespass

Ingram was contacted during a possible burglary. He claimed he and other person were on the property cleaning. He was arrested because he had been previously warned from the property before and knew he shouldn’t have been there.

Kevin Belcher – Criminal Trespass

Belcher was contacted during a possible burglary. He calimed he and other person were on the property cleaning. He was arrested because he had been previously warned from ther property before and knew he shouldn’t have been there.

Oscar Piccus-Maio – Burglary of Building

Piccus-Maio was contacted after he was found in a victim’s house that was condemned. He did not have consent to be there and was seen leaving the residence with multiple items he had placed in bags.

Taelor Ebeling – Warrant

Ebeling was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have outstanding warrants.

Chance Nickels – Driving With License Invalid

Nickels was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an invalid license.

David Dill – Assault Family Violence

Dill was contacted in reference to an assault. He’s accused of grabbing his roommate during a verbal altercation and slamming her down on the bed, landing on top of her. He wrist was broken.

Jimmy Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was found to have an active warrant.

Ivory Fuchs – Assault Family Violence

Fuchs was contacted during a disturbance. She’s accused of slapping her husband in the face and chest during an argument. He did have visible injuries.

Cole Bails – Driving While Intoxicated

Bails was contacted while operating a motor vehicle without headlights or tail lights when it was dark. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed to perform field sobriety tests.

Kevin Mack – Possession of Controlled Substance

Mack was contacted during a check welfare call, where he consented to a search of his person and bag. Officers found methamphetamine in his pocket and a bag.

Bradley Sherman – Warrant

Sherman was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was found to have two active warrants.

Skylee Williams – Criminal Trespass

Williams was contacted during a report of a break-in and was arrested for criminal trespass.

Josh Garza – Warrant

Garza was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have a warrant for his arrest.

Demetrious Payne – Possession of Controlled Substance

Payne was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of shooting victims with an airsoft gun. A subsequent, consensual search of his person yielded Oxycodone.

Yves Ntiranyibagira – Driving While Intoxicated

Ntiranyibagira was contacted after he was seen sitting in his vehicle in the middle of the street while passed out behind the wheel. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via consent.