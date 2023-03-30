Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

400 block of Meander Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend but she had no signs of injury.

300 block of Medical Drive – Burglary of Building

Officers responded to a burglary of a building where suspects smashed the front window of a business and stole a generator worth $855.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported she paid a known suspect $300 from property she never received.

4100 block of Ridgemont Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim contacted police after a suspect broke into her vehicle and stole her purse with wallet and other important items inside.

4300 block of Hearthstone Court – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A mastercard was reported stolen.

2600 block of S 21st Street – Criminal Mischief

2800 block of S 27th Street – Harassment

A victim reported a known suspect was harassing him.

500 block of S La Salle Drive – Assault Family Violence

Multiple victims report they were assaulted by a male family member.

1000 block of Shelton Street – Indecent Assault

A victim reported a known suspect hit her in the side of the head and also touched her inappropriately without permission.

1900 block of S 3rd Street – Obstruction

A victim reported two suspects were threatening her after she filed a case with police.

3100 block of Bickley Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon – FV

A report for aggravated assault was taken.

1800 block of Summit Road – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested for violation of a protective order.

2700 block of Palm Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her girlfriend in south Abilene.

Arrests

Heath Snyder – Theft of Property

Snyder was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Trevonte Williams – Possession of Controlled Substance

Williams was contacted during an investigation for failing to register as a sex offender and was arrested on a warrant. A subsequent search of his person yielded methamphetamine.

Dustin Cummings – Warrant

Cummings was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Gabrielle Phariss – Assault Threat/Contact

Phariss is accused of punching her brother in the face during a disturbance.

Christifer Flye – Assault

Flye is accused of making verbal threats toward his mother and sister during an argument. He pushed his mother and kicked his sister on the leg and also grabbed his son by the neck and scratched him.

Mark Cruz – Warrant

Cruz was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Roman Rogelio – Possession of Marijuana

Rogelio was pulled over for having expired tags. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, and he was found to be in possession of more than 51 grams of marijuana.

Robert Floyd – Warrant

Floyd was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested.

Sergio Renteria – Warrant

Renteria was contacted for failing to stop at a stop sign and was found to have an active warrant.

Orson Ortegon – Possession of Marijuana

Ortegon was contacted for failing to use a turn signal. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in his vehicle, and he was found to be in possession of marijuana.

Mackenzie Chastang – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Chastang was contacted during a disturbance and was found to be violating a protective order.

Samantha Delapaz – Warrant

Delapaz was contacted outside a business and was found to have an active warrant.

Eve Ortega – Possession of Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify, Warrant

Ortega was contacted for having no license plate. She was found to have an open alcohol container in plain view. A subsequent search of her vehicle yielded ecstasy pills, syringes, meth pipes with residue, methamphetamine, and scales. She gave her daughter’s name when initially contacted and was later found to have 3 active warrants.

Brandon Kirkland – Warrant, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Kirkland was stopped while he was being pulled behind a bicycle on a skateboard. He was arrested for an active warrant, and a subsequent search showed he had a firearm tucked in his waistband. Kirkland is a convicted felon.

Chaney Tucker – Driving While Intoxicated

Tucker was contacted for swerving and failing to stop at a stop light. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was arrested and his blood was drawn via consent.

Jeannette Rodriguez – Assault Peace Officer, No Driver License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Expired License Plate

Rodriguez was pulled over for an altered registration sticker. She also had no driver license or insurance. She was hurting herself on the way to jail, and when and officer tried to put a helmet on her, she kicked him.