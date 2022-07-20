Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3400 block of N 10th Street – Theft of Property

A victim says he left his cell phone in the restroom of an Abilene convenience store and when he went back for it, it was gone.



1000 block of Highland Avenue – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend entered her home without consent. She defended herself and he left.



2900 block of Old Anson Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect took his front license plate.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery

A victim says a check was forged and used at a local store.



1200 block of Yeomans Road – Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury

A victim reported a known suspect intentionally swerved their vehicle at her.



1500 block of Lakeside Drive – Assault – Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his stepson



1100 block of Sycamore Street – Burglary of a Habitation

Police investigated a burglary of a habitation with simple assault intent. The victim was being uncooperative and did not wish to press charges.

300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Warrant

Police responded to an injured subject call and learned a pregnant 19-year-old said that an acquaintance punched her in the stomach. A second, 20-year-old female then showed up, and both victims claimed they had been sexually assaulted by a 48-year-old male.



UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Evading Arrest

A victim reported he was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint after giving his friend and one of her acquaintances and ride.

Arrests



Cameron Mathewson – Warrant

Mathewson was contacted and arrested for an active warrant.



Adam Boyd – Warrant

Boyd was contacted for being a hazard to traffic and found to have an active warrant.



Adriana Garcia – Warrant

Garcia was contacted for having active warrants and was arrested.



Samuel Crawford – Warrant

Crawford was contacted during a disturbance in progress and found to have active warrants



NAME REDACTED – Assault Threat/Contact

A subject is accused of shooting a gel ball using an orbeez type gun at a victim and was issued a misdemeanor citation.



NAME REDACTED – Assault Threat/Contact

A man is accused of behaving aggressively toward his wife and sister during an argument. This man was also being belligerent and interfering with the police investigation. A misdemeanor citation was issued.



Keven Rogers – Warrant, Evading Arrest

Rogers was contacted in reference to an injured subject/assault call. He did intentionally flee from police.



Melina Rico – Assault – Family Violence

A victim reported Rico hit him with a belt. The victim did have visible injuries. A witness also confirmed Rico hit the victim with a belt.



Hailey McWilliams – Aggravated Robbery, Evading Arrest Detention, Warrant

McWilliams is accused of robbing and carjacking a victim at gunpoint after he gave her and one of her acquaintances a ride.



Braxton Jackson – Aggravated Robbery, Evading Arrest

Jackson is accused of robbing and carjacking a victim at gunpoint after the victim gave him a ride. He then fled from police on foot when they tried to arrest him for a different call.