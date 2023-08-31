Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

700 block of Clinton Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim called police after he was assaulted by his wife.

600 block of Bois D Arc Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for possession/use of identifying information was taken.

1700 block of S 20th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect broke the front door of her business.

800 block of Vine Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his backyard and took tools worth $1,200.

2000 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

A cooler worth $700 was reported stolen.

1300 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Trespass

Police contacted a business in reference to a criminal trespass in progress and arrested a suspect.

2500 block of Nonesuch Road – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Officers responded to a disturbance in progress in south Abilene, where a suspect is accused of violating a protective order.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Theft of Property

A vending machine worth $2,000 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

200 block of N Jefferson Drive – Assault Impede Breath with Prior Convictions

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

Officers responded to a report of a woman screaming in a south Abilene yard.

2400 block of Beech Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his ex-girlfriend vandalized her vehicle.

5000 block of Hwy 277 S – Theft of Property

Vape cartridges worth nearly $150 were reported stolen.

Arrests

Jacob Neal – Public Intoxication

Neal was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Clarence Cunningham – Criminal Trespass

Cunningham was contacted in reference to a criminal trespass in progress call and was arrested.

Matthew Lord – Criminal Trespass

Lord was contacted in reference to a criminal trespass in progress call and was arrested.

Scott Weems – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Weems was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was arrested for violation a protective order.

Kimberly Parsons – Public Intoxication

Parsons was contacted on a public roadway and was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Joseph Stiles – Warrant

Stiles was contacted in reference to a suspicious person call and was arrested.

Willie Morris – Assault Impede Breath with Prior Convictions

Morris was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where he is accused of assaulting his girlfriend inside a car.

John Wilcoxen – Public Intoxication

Wilcoxen was contacted after a prowler was reported in an alley. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Brandon Holden – Warrant

Holden was contacted at a gas station and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Ashlee Darden – Criminal Trespass

Darden was contacted at a business he had been warned from previously and was arrested.

Zachary Sargent – Possession of Controlled Substance

Sargent was contacted during a traffic stop where he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Lacy Anders – Possession of Controlled Substance

Anders was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.