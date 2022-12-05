Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3800 block of Vine Street – Theft of Property

A cell phone valued at $730 has been reported stolen.

800 block of Washington Boulevard – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported a suspect attempted to open a credit card under his name.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

Two suspects were arrested for stealing 63 items worth $760 from a north Abilene store.

4500 block Antilley Road – Theft of Property

A Wylie High School student reported his One Wheel Scooter worth $1,400 was reported stolen when he left it outside the school while working out.

900 block of N La Salle Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect broke her storm door and entered her house, then fled once they saw she was home.

500 block of Forrest Avenue – Assault

A victim was assaulted by a suspect during an altercation.

700 block of Ross Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by a known suspect in south Abilene.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was in a disturbance with his wife in south Abilene, both claiming they had minor injuries.

300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A woman doing work at an unoccupied apartment was attacked by a suspect with a knife.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

Two teenagers were issued citations for stealing alcohol worth an estimated $40 from an Abilene store.

1800 block of S Treadaway Boulevard – Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury

A report was completed for Aggravated Assault.

1500 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was completed in south Abilene.

1500 block of S 4th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect took a license plate from their vehicle.

5500 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole her wheels and tires worth an estimated $3,000.

2500 block of N Willis Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered the victim’s locked vehicle and attempted to hotwire it. There was extensive damage to the steering column and ignition.

2000 block of Richland Drive – Theft of Property

$1,875 worth of cash was reported stolen from a victim by a Facebook profile that was posing as a landlord/property manager.

1000 block of Kirkwood Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his rear license plate was missing and he believes it was stolen.

2000 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported her vehicle was stolen.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

Two suspect were caught shoplifting from a north Abilene business. $177 worth of items were reported stolen from a north Abilene business.

2300 block of Glendale Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to an assault in north Abilene.

700 block of Veterans Drive – Theft of Property

Several vape pens, Delta 8, and THC products were stolen from an Abilene store by two juveniles.

00 block of Lakewood Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a north Abilene residence for a disturbance in progress that resulted in an arrest.

1500 block of N 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by his sister in north Abilene.

1900 block of Pine Street – Aggravated Robbery

900 block of Nelson Drive – Deadly Conduct

A random shooting was reported at Grover Nelson Park, however, police say the victim is not being cooperative and no one was injured.

5200 block of Hartford Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken at a south Abilene apartment complex where two men were caught on camera kicking in a door.

3000 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported her phone worth $200 was stolen from a south Abilene hotel room.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Evading Arrest

A suspect was caught riding in a rail car and refused to obey officers commands and fled.

1500 block of Hickory Street – Aggravated Robbery

A report for aggravated robbery was taken in north Abilene.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported a suspect was caught taking items from display shelves and concealing them in bags while inside the business.

3400 block of State Street Apartment B – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect threw a brick through a window at the residence, causing $600 in damages.

1200 block of Harmony Drive – Burglary of a Habitation – Aggravated Assault Intent

Abilene police responded to a disturbance in progress at a north residence and found a victim had been assaulted.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken because a windshield was broken by an unknown suspect.

500 block of Shelton Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

Arrests

Anthony Acosta – Warrant

Acosta was stopped for speeding and was found to have an active warrant.

Christopher Quinones – Warrant

Quinones was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Mekhi Dornin – Public Intoxication

Dornin was contacted during a disturbance and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated, so he was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Brianna Nunnally – Theft of Property

Nunnally and another suspect are accused of concealing $759 worth of items in their backpacks without paying.

Shamekia Jackson – Theft of Property

Jackson and another suspect are accused of concealing $759 worth of items in their backpacks without paying.

Adrian Oler – Possession of Controlled Substance

Oler was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. Methamphetamine was found.

Kristen White – Possession of Controlled Substance

White was a driver in a vehicle during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. Methamphetamine was found.

Ramona Olvera – Driving While Intoxicated

Olvera was contacted for running a stop sign and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested and her blood was drawn via consent.

Bert Fields – Driving While Intoxicated

Fields was contacted after crashing into a light pole. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and breath analysis tests showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.147 and 0.131.

Armando Delgado – Public Intoxication

Delgao was contacted after he was found sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle following a hit-and-run. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect was seen trying to take liquor from an Abilene store. He was issued a citation.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect was seen trying to take liquor from an Abilene store. He was issued a citation.

Rudolph Perez- Warrant

Perez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Billy Jackson – Disorderly Conduct

Jackson was trying to fight someone over the way his vehicle was parked at an Abilene establishment. He did punching the victim in the mouth.

Mary Jackson – Warrant, Failure to Identify, Evading Arrest

Jackson was contacted during a traffic stop, where she provided a false name and date of birth more than once. She then fled on her bicycle. Police searched her belongings and learned her true identity, discovering she had a warrant.

Jose Ventura – Driving While Intoxicated

Ventura was contacted during a traffic stop for swerving at a high rate of speed. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was then placed under arrest and breat analysis tests showed his blood alochol level to be 0.97 and 0.20.

William Dashiell – Criminal Mischief

Dashiell is accused of taking down video cameras from a victim’s residence that she had purchased for security.

Aron Tillis – Driving While Intoxicated

Tillis was seen driving on the wrong side of the highway before colliding with a semi-trailer. He was showing signs of being intoxicated after the crash and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis tests showed his blood alcohol level to be .206 and .187.

Lauren McClenaghan – Public Intoxication

McClenaghan was seen running around the road trying to get into businesses. She was slurring her speech and was difficult to understand. She was exhibiting multiple other signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Breanna Standfest – Assault

Standfest is accused of slapping her boyfriend during an argument.

Derek Thompson – Warrant

Thompson was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Ashley Shawver – Warrant

Shawver was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Zachary Sanders – Assault Family Violence

Sanders was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of shoving his brother to the ground.

Gavin Tallant – Assault Family Violence

Tallant is accused of front kicking his sister in the face. She did have visible injuries.

Cristoph Haider – Failure to Identify, Warrant

Haider was pulled over for not having an operable license plate light. He gave a false identity and once his real name was confirmed, he was found to have active warrants.

Clint Denson – Driving While Intoxicated

Denson was pulled over for no brake lights. He was asleep in his behicle and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He refused to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested. He blood was drawn via warrant. A gun was also located in the vehicle.

Richard Moreno – Driving While Intoxicated

Moreno was pulled over for driving 58MPH in a 45 MPH zone. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0,043 and 0.040. He is diabetic and police did arrest him for driving while intoxicated.

Tramaine Davis – Theft of Property

Davis was contacted during a traffic stop for not signaling and was found to have a warrant.

Robert Carrell – Public Intoxication

Carrell was contacted after he was found passed out in his vehicle with the driver’s side door open. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Guillermo Garza – Public Intoxication

Garza was contacted after he was yelling that his family had been murdered. he was also hallucinating. He was seen banging on the doors and windows of multiple homes and was arrested.

Brian Butler – Interfere Railroad Property, Evading Arrest Detention

Butler was seen riding the train and was contacted once the train stopped. He ran from officers and was arrested when he failed to overcome a barbed wire fence.

Carla Kennedy Couse – Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass

Couse is acused of concealing items worth $170 from a store then leaving without paying.

Janie Sosa – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance x2

Sosa was contacted for failing to stop at a designated point and was found to have a warrant. She was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and hydrocodone.