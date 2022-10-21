Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

800 block Carver Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim reported she was threatened by her boyfriend.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Kidnapping

A victim alleged shew as assaulted by a suspect and taken against her will. She did not wish to pursue charges.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for theft from an Abilene department store. Tools and tile were reported stolen, worth a total of around $150.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Two suspects were seen shoplifting at a north Abilene store. They were arrested.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported unauthorized charges made on her bank account.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect took her phone valued at $375 out of her purse.

00 block of Lariat Trail – Theft of Property from Grave/Human Corpse

A vcitim reported a known suspect took $250 in cash from her person.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Officers responded to reports of theft at a south Abilene grocery store and issued a misdemeanor citation.

Arrests

Joseph Arellano – Theft of Property

Arellano is accused of not ringing up $145 worth of merchandise at an Abilene grocery store. He was contacted by loss prevention after leaving without paying and brought back inside.

Savannah Fernandez – Theft of Property

Fernandez is accused of concealing $352 items while going through a store then attempted to leave without paying.

Jerry Wilkins – Theft of Property

Wilkins is accused of concealing $352 items while going through a store then attempted to leave without paying.

Terry Burkhead – Interfere with Public Duties

Burkhead is accused of causing a physical altercation with peace officers who were investigating a disturbance.

NAME REDACTED – Misdemeanor Citation Issues

A suspect was seen putting items in her purse then passing all points of sale.

Michael Martinez – Public Intoxication

Martinez was contacted while riding a bicycle after officers saw him swerving across lanes and in front of cars. They also saw him fall over and when they approached, he was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated.

Gary Ely – Warrant

Ely was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested on active warrants.

James Sirovy – Driving While Intoxicated

Sirovy was pulled over for a traffic stop after running stop signs and failing to signal different turns. He admitting to drinking beeter and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.183 and 0.181

Jeffrey Gammage – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest

Gammage was seen riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road. He refused to stop when police lit him up. Officers chased him on foot. Drug paraphernalia and meth was found in his backpack.