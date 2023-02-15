Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Harassment

A victim reported unknown individuals were harassing her online and posting images and information about her personally.

3900 block of Janice Lane – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene where a mother and adult son had gotten into an argument about his cell phone and bad attitude.

00 block of Woodcock Circle – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported cash, a wallet, cred cards, and identification was stolen from their vehicle.

1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass after returning to a location he was warned from 2 days prior.

3400 block of Amarillo Court – Burglary of Habitation

Several firearms and alcohol were reported stolen during burglary.

1200 block of N Willis Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence, impeding airway, interfering with emergency call, and resisting arrest.

1500 block of S 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

5200 block of Hartford Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence in south Abilene.

1300 block of E Hwy 80 – Burglary of Building

Police responded to a burglary of a business where nearly $12,000 worth of lawn and yard equipment was reported stolen.

3500 block of S 6th Street – Robbery

A report was taken for robbery at a north Abilene bar.

1600 block of Shelton Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his dad broke through his bedroom door while it was locked, causing a piece to hit his hand a cut his finger.

Arrests

Crystal Rippey – Warrant

Rippey was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Troy Bonar – Warrant

Bonar was contacted for not using a turn signal and was arrested.

Precilla Gonzalez – Warrant

Gonzalez was contacted during a disturbance call and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Bobby Rogers – Criminal Trespass

Rogers was contacted after he was seen leaving a store he had already been criminally trespassed from.

Joseph Summers – Warrant

Summer was contacted during a Burglary in Progress and was found to have a warrant for his arrest.

Domingo Pacheco – Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath, Assault Family Violence, Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Pacheco is accused of assaulting his mother during an argument and prevented her from calling 9-1-1-. He also fought his sister, choking her and slamming her to the ground.

Alfredo Guiterrez – Assault Family Violence

Gutierrez was contacted in reference to a disturbance in progress where he is accused of punching a victim in the head and scratching him on the neck.