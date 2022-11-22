Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1000 block of Elm Street – Theft of Property

An Abilene business owner reported an unknown suspect stole a catalytic convertor worth $2,500 off one of the company’s vehicles.

400 block of College Drive – Theft of Material

An unknown suspect stole $180 worth of copper communications cable.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card

A victim reported unauthorized transactions on her bank account.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for Criminal Mischief in north Abilene.

3800 block of Vine Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported her cell phone, cash, credit card, and drivers license were stolen from a south Abilene bar. There were also several unauthorized charges on her debit card.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A victim reported his identity was stolen.

600 block of Cottonwood Street – Forgery Financial

A victim reported several of her checks were forged and cashed.

2700 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Material

A north Abilene business reported a catalytic converter was stolen without their permission.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported his firearm was stolen.

1200 block of Graham Street – Theft of Property

A known suspect stole a cell phone worth $300.

4300 block of Southwest Drive -Theft of Service

Tools were reported stolen in south Abilene.

1700 block of N 10th Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance and arrested a suspect for assault family violence.

3200 block of S 14th Street – Aggravated Robbery

Police responded to a robbery in south Abilene where a suspect entered a business and brandished a weapon while demanding cash. He then fled with miscellaneous store items.

7900 block of Thompson Parkway – Assault

A victim alleged her boyfriend grabbed her arm and punched her in the chest.

5700 block of Southmoor Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for assault family violence in south Abilene.

1700 block of S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested in south Abilene for assault family violence for an incident with his common law spouse.

400 block of Fulwiler Road – Theft of Property

A suspect cut a fence and took two catalytic converters worth $5,000.

Arrests

Dana Jordan – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair, Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Jordan was pulled over for displaying an expired temporary tag and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. She was also leaving a known drug area. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and Jordan was found to be in the possession of methamphetamine.

Joseph Benavides – Assault Family Violence

Benavides is accused of hitting a victim on the forearm during an argument.

Rhett Mullins – Assault Threat/Contact

Mullins is accused of pushing a victim during an argument, causing her pain.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A vehicle was pulled over for expired registration and officers smelled the odor of marijuana. Drug paraphernalia was found and a misdemeanor citation was issued.

Israel Clough – Assault Family Violence

Clough was contacted during a disturbance where he is accused of pushing his ex-girlfriend during an argument and grabbing her by her hair, causing her pain.

Richard Johnson – Assault Family Violence

Johnson was contacted during a disturbance where he is accused of grabbing his common law spouse by her neck and throwing her on the bed.