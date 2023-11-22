Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

600 block of ES 11th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen from a job site.

4000 block of Concord Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported a leaf blower worth $240 was stolen.

1600 block of E Overland Trail – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a known suspect pushed her up against a kitchen table, causing her pain.

300 block of Westview Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported someone stole her car from her driveway.

2500 block of S Elmwood Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported unknown suspect broke into his rental home and stole hundreds of dollars worth of property.

800 block of Peach Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported three suspects who had lived with him stole his debit and credit cards.

1700 block of Pasadena Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her roommates in south Abilene.

1700 block of Walnut Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported two window units were stolen from his residence.

600 block of Grape Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported $600 worth of medication was stolen.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her roommate struck her in the face.

500 block of S Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was completed.

4300 block of Flintrock Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported here cell phone and car keys were missing after her roommate brought an unknown person home.

5400 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Mail

Arrests

Cindy Young – Disorderly Conduct

Brian Rajnoor – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Inhalant Paraphernalia

Jadah Brown – Assault Family Violence

Meara Pedroza – Driving While Intoxicated