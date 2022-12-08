Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported a known suspect took a tool valued at $1,420.

3500 block of W Lake Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a known suspect assaulted her at a north Abilene hotel. He was gone by the time police arrived.

1000 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Hinder Secured Creditors

A south Abilene business reported they sold a vehicle to a suspect but the suspect refused to make payments.

3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Theft of Property

A cell phone valued at $550 was reported stolen from his south Abilene apartment.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect is accused of taking items worth $819 from an Abilene grocery store.

1900 block of Burger Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was completed for criminal mischief.

5400 block of Taos Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was reported stolen by a known offender.

2800 block of N 6th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported $70 in cash was stolen from a car.

5400 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

Two suspects were seen taking unpurchased items from a south Abilene business.

4000 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Service

A business reported a known suspect used their services and failed to pay the required amount for the service.

1600 block of Partridge Place – Burglary of Vehicle

A burglary of vehicle was reported in south Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

An assault was reported in south Abilene after an individual approached officers for a different reason.

2200 block of EN 10th Street – Assault Family Violence

A known suspect was arrested after assaulting his girlfriend during an altercation.

2100 block of Scottish Road – Theft of Property

A theft was reported at a north Abilene hotel. A wallet was stolen, as well as $150 in cash.

2000 block of S Clack Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a known suspect assaulted her during an altercation.

1000 block of S 15th Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

600 block of Beech Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested during a disturbance in progress in north Abilene.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Aggravated Assault with Deady Weapon

Two victims reported a suspect racked a handgun in front of them and made threats. The suspect was cooperative and denied the allegations.

1800 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Mischief

A suspect is accused of throwing rocks at a victim’s windows, breaking one.

2000 block of N 3rd Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for Criminal Mischief and the suspect has not been identified.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of strangling a victim in north Abilene.

Arrests

Kenneth Braggs – Public Intoxication

Braggs called police multiple times to report people and dogs were after him. He was acting erratic and admitted to leaving a known illegal narcotics house.

Zachary Little – Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument

Little is accused of taking security tags off items and trying to leave the store. He took $819 worth of merchandise.

Nicholas Bowlin – Warrant

Bowlin was contacted in reference to a known wanted person and was found to have an active warrant.

Cori Fingers – Warrant

Fingers was contacted during an unrelated call and found to have multiple active warrants.

Donald Howell – Assault

Howell was contacted at Winter Light Fest after a bystander reported he had attacked a female and was chasing her around. The victim reported Howell pulled her hair and assaulted her after they left a bar.

Nathan Ross – Assault

Ross is accused of attacking the mother of his children, dragging her outside and causing visible injuries.

Isaiah Glenn – Closed Meeting Act Violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Glenn was contacted for not having proper lighting on his bike and was arrested on a warrant. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Earl Garrett- Possession of Controlled Substance, Closed Meeting Act Violation

Garrett was contacted for not having proper lighting on his bike and was arrested on a warrant. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Courtney Greene – Closed Meeting Act Violation

Greene was contacted for not having proper lighting on her bike and was arrested on a warrant.

Gabriel Gonzales-Castillo – Public Intoxication

Gonzales-Castillo was contacted while walking on the road in the dark, crying. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and said he and his girlfriend had just broken up. He was placed under arrest for being a threat to himself and others.

Samuel Taylor – Failure to Identify, Warrant, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver

Taylor was contacted in reference to a burglary of a habitation call. He gave a false name and date of birth. Officers learned his real identity from his mother and he was found to have an active warrant.

Juanita Redwillow – Robbery

Redwillow was contacted during a disturbance. He’s accused of slapping a victim 6 times, causing him pain. He then took the victim’s keys and left.

Larissa Swenor – Assault Family Violence

Swenor is accused of slamming a door on her housemate’s hand and pulling his hair, causing him pain.

Ricky Link – Warrant

Link was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Bernell Shelton – Possession of Controlled Substance

Shelton was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Michael Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Duncan Ruley – Warrant

Ruley was contacted in reference to an active warrant and arrested.

Alfredo Salazar – Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence

Salazar was contacted during a traffic stop and officers saw a pipe with methamphetamine inside in clear view. Salazar gave consent for them to search his vehicle, where multiple items of paraphernalia with methamphetamine were found.