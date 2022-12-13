Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1900 block of Santos Street – Criminal Mischief

A criminal mischief report was taken in south Abilene.

4500 block of Antilley Road – Harassment

A victim reported she was being harassed online.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery

A victim reported identity theft.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his license plate was stolen.

00 block of Lariat Trail – Assault Impede Breath

Police responded to a disturbance where a victim was assaulted by her boyfriend.

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her sister assaulted her in south Abilene.

4500 of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported unauthorized charges were made on his account.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery

A victim reported a case of fraud.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported unauthorized charges on her debit/credit card account.

1500 block of Bridge Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect entered a victim’s home and took $200 worth of cash. Other items may have also been stolen.

5100 block of S 7th Street – Forgery Government

Police responded to a forgery report in south Abilene.

600 block of N Pioneer Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken.

3000 block of N 6th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A suspect entered a victim’s vehicle and stole property.

3400 block of Sayles Boulevard – Assault

A victim claimed she was assaulted by a known suspect during an argument.

200 block of Arnold Blvd – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect threw a rock at his tailgate.

600 block of Peach Street – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A victim reported his brother pulled a knife on him and threatened him.

4300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend and he also damaged her property.

200 block of Chestnut Street – Deadly Conduct

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in downtown Abilene.

Arrests

Emery Burcie – Warrant

Burcie was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an outstanding warrant.

Ronald Lea – Warrant

Lea was contacted while trying to enter Dyess AFB and found to have an active warrant.

Shawn Breeding – Evading Arrest Detention, Possession of Controlled Substance

Breeding was contacted while riding a bicycle and failing to stop at a stop sign. He was arrested and a subsequent lawful search of his person yielded methamphetamine and a backpack full of copper wire.



Chase Beedy – Possession of Controlled Substance



Frank McMahan – Warrant, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register

McMahan was contacted at his residence for a parole violation warrant and was arrested. He was also not in compliance with his sex offender registry orders.

Chloe Winner – Warrant

Winner was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.

Hillary Brewer – Possession of Controlled Substance

Brewer was contacted during a motor vehicle accident. She gave consent for officers to search her property, which yielded methamphetamine in her purse.

Jamiha Moultrie – Warrant

Moultrie was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.