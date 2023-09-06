Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4800 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A generator worth $1,200 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

200 block of Hawthorne Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported her debit card information was being used over the internet.

1400 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass at an Abilene business. He also had an active warrant.

4000 block of Benbrook Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by his 82-year-old mother during an argument.

4500 block of Antilley Road – Criminal Trespass

A known suspect is accused of trespassing on a property they had been warned from previously.

3300 block of S 8th Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Clothing and cologne with nearly $500 was stolen by the same suspect from three different businesses.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm

A victim reported her vehicle was shot at by known suspects in north Abilene.

1400 block of Ross Avenue – Criminal Mischief

Unknown suspects broke a window in north Abilene.

4300 block of Flintrock Drive – Assault

A victim reported a known suspect grabbed her by the arm, leaving marks.

Arrests

Kevin Belcher – Criminal Trespass, Warrant

Belcher was contacted at an Abilene business he had been warned from previously. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

David Vasquez – Warrant

Vasquez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Jose Pinto – Warrant

Pinto was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Kendrick Hunter – Public Intoxication

Hunter was contacted at a north Abilene business, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Stephon Woodards – Public Intoxication

Woodards was contacted at a north Abilene business, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Phillip Still – Theft of Property

Still was contacted after he was seen taking items from an Abilene business. When he was contacted by police, he was also found to be in possession of property from two other businesses and was arrested.

Justin Dean – Sexual Assault

Dean was contacted in reference to a sexual assault report. He’s accused of trying to force himself onto his wife. She did have visible injuries and ripped clothing but was able to run away from the home. He refused to answer questions when contacted by police and was arrested.

Tommy Allred – Possession of Controlled Substance

Allred was contacted during a traffic stop after his girlfriend called police and reported he had come home with methamphetamine. A K9 sniffed his vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was then found to be in possession of methamphetamine.