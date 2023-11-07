Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

200 block of Walnut Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported a suspect entered her business and took a key from the office area.

300 block of N San Jose Drive – Theft of Service

A stolen vehicle was recovered. It had been bought online and the VIN was removed and replaced with a clone vehicle’s info.

2200 block of Covenant Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown suspect accessed her debit card without permission.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for possession/use of identifying information was generated for a victim.

700 block of Ross Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was struck several times in her abdomen by her spouse.

4200 block of Spindletop Drive – Burglary of Building

Items worth $4,900 were reported stolen from a storage unit.

1400 block of Sayles Boulevard – Burglary of Building

Three juveniles are accused of entering a construction site and committing criminal mischief.

900 block of Shelton Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim had her tires slashed by an unknown suspect.

500 block of Sammons Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a decking gun and roofing gun were stolen from a pickup.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Theft of Service

A victim reported a guitar worth $3,000 was stolen from his house by unknown means.

5600 block of Hawk Circle – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested in south Abilene after police responded to a disturbance and he was found to be violating a protective order.

1000 block of Orange Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a window air conditioning unit worth $200 was stolen from a rent house and pawned.

2700 block of Industrial Boulevard – Theft of Service

A victim reported a known suspect took his bicycle without his permission.

800 block of Walnut Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect took $3,600 worth of cash from her.

2300 block of Yorktown Drive – Burglary of Habitation

An unknown suspect stole $4,500 worth of items from a residence.

2200 block of Fannin Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by multiple suspects in north Abilene.

3400 block of Maple Street – Theft of Service

A business reported a truck was stolen from their business.

1500 block of E Industrial Boulevard – Graffiti

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal Mischief

Arrests

Briann Creadick – Warrant

O’Ryan Ross – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Kasey Rogers – Warrant, Escape With Arrested/Confined

Edwin Loyd – Public Intoxication

Roy Noggle – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Family Violence