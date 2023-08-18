Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3700 block of Rolling Green Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect vandalized her vehicle, causing $1,000 worth of damage.

4300 block of Crawford Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A report for a stolen vehicle was taken in Abilene.

4800 block of N 7th Street – Burglary of Habitation

Jewelry, food, a game console, and a checkbook worth $2,300 were reported stolen in north Abilene.

4300 block of N 7th Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for Possession/Use of Identifying Information was taken in north Abilene.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for stealing cologne and toothpaste from an Abilene store.

900 block of S Pioneer Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported her vehicle was stolen by possibly a known suspect.

900 block of N San Jose Drive – Assault Family Violence

1900 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

Arrests

Carlos Garcia – Theft of Property

Garcia is accused of shoplifting at an Abilene store. He was found to be in possession of $127 worth of merchandise.

Steve Gonzales – Public Intoxication

Gonzales, who is a supervisor at an Abilene factory, was found passed out in the women’s restroom. HE was still asleep when officers arrived and was showing signs of being intoxicated in public and at work while around heavy machinery. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Richard Kelley – Failure to Identify, Warrant

Kelley was contacted during a call for service, where he gave false information. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant.

Marcel Moreno – Possession of Marijuana

Police received a call for “drugs in progress” and found Moreno sitting in a vehicle. Officers smelled marijuana and he was arrested.

Patrick Quinones – Warrant

Quinones was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Adrian Oler – Warrant

Oler was contacted and found to have an outstanding warrant.

Michael Conners – Driving While Intoxicated

Conners was contacted during a vehicle accident and was found to be intoxicated.

Stuart New – Warrant

New was contacted due to suspicious activity at an Abilene store. He was then found to have an active warrant.