Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

7000 block of Springwater – Burglary of Habitation

A man reported a vacuum valued at $77 was stolen from his garage.



6200 block of Live Oak Trail – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect damaged an item at her residence



4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported a suspect has been taking money out of his bank account



4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported her ID was used to open a bank account. This victim was willing to press charges.



1600 block of Rainey Road – Assault Family Violence

A known suspect was arrested after a victim claimed he was slapped by his girlfriend during an argument.



3400 block of S 1st Street – Burglary of Habitation Simple Assault Intent

A victim reported a known suspect burglarized her south Abilene hotel room.



1900 block of Sycamore Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend impeded her breath during an assault.



3100 block of S 5th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a suspect assaulted her by punching and strangling her.



1500 block of Burger Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A known suspect assaulted an elderly man with a baseball bat at a north side residence.



4000 block of Karen Drive – Theft of Property

A firearm was reported stolen from a south side home.



1700 block of S 22nd Street – Criminal Mischief

A criminal mischief report was taken at a south Abilene residence.



1700 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A north Abilene business reported two males came inside and made a disturbance, during which one grabbed various items and walked away without paying. One male was arrested for theft.



Arrests

Zachary Hackney – Warrant

Hackney was contacted and arrested in reference to an active warrant.



Bonnie Butler – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Butler was contacted in regards to a wanted suspect call. She was identified through a jail photo and a search of her person yielded methamphetamine.



Danae Puterbaugh – Assault Family Violence

Puterbaugh was contacted after someone called police to report she was outside yelling and throwing items. She is also accused of slapping a victim across the face during an argument.



Kayleigh Escamilla – Driving While Intoxicated

Escamilla was contacted for driving 65MPH in a 45MPH zone. During the traffic stop, she was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Two open alcohol containers were found in her vehicle and two breath tests showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.135 and 0.151.



Anthony Brown – Warrant

Brown was contacted as a passenger during a traffic stop and a check of his ID revealed he had an active warrant for his arrest.



Benjamin Savory – Theft of Property

Savory was contacted at a north Abilene business after staff saw him grab multiple items worth $20-$30 then leave without paying.