Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3800 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

Police responded to a report that an employee of a business was scammed out of $1,629 worth of business money and his personal money worth $400. He believed the caller was from corporate. The money was put into Bitcoin and sent to a false account.

1100 block of S 27th Street – Theft of Property

3600 block of Dub Wright Boulevard – Burglary of Building

A victim reported hundreds of dollars worth of items were stolen from a storage unit.

1100 block Ben Richey Drive – Criminal Mischief

Police received a report of criminal mischief when a known suspect damaged a victim’s vehicle.

4200 block of Spindle Top Drive – Burglary of Building

An Abilene storage facility reported several items were stolen from a unit.

1200 block Yeomans Road – Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene.

200 block of Chapel Hill Road – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his father in south Abilene. He was found hiding in a tree in the backyard of his residence.

Arrests

Joshua Ramirez – Warrant

Bonfils Babone – Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Evading Arrest Detention, Obstruction or Retaliation

Daniel Gressett – Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Public Intoxication

Javier Gonzales – Assault Family Violence

Carrie Houghton – Warrant