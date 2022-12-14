Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

500 block of N Willis Street – Burglary of Building

An unknown suspect pried a deadbolt off a door and took $1,000 worth of copper.

5400 block of Encino Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A suspect reported $10,000 worth of tools were stolen from his vehicle overnight.

4100 block of Benbrook Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported cash, keys, and medication was stolen.

3500 block of N 6th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole tools and a tool bag worth an estimated $630.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim filed a report for harassment.

2500 block of Cooper Court – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported cash, coins, and a pistol worth more than $625 were reported stolen.

4900 block Stamford Street – Harassment

Two victims reported being harassed by a suspect.

2900 block of Old Anson Road – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A suspect was arrested for recklessly assaulting a pregnant person.

1300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend during a verbal altercation.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported several unauthorized charges were made on her account.

200 block of Highland Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a push worth $150 was stolen from her home.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported a container worth $14 was stolen.

4600 block of Carrie Ann Lane – Assault Family Violence

A suspect reported he was assaulted by his wife.

6000 block of Princess Lane – Criminal Trespass

The victim report reports a known suspect was trespassing at his home.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported a suspect took $110 worth of items from display racks.

2000 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Service

A suspect in an SUV took a garbage can from an Abilene business.

1700 block of E Overland Trail

A firearm worth $400 was reported stolen.

700 block of ES 27th Street – Assault

A victim reported three known suspects took a cell phone and two game consoles while attending a party at her residence.

800 block of Ross Avenue – Criminal Mischief

Arrests

Stephen Gomez – Warrant

Gomez was contacted in reference to a suspicious person and was arrested.

Doyle Miears – Soliciting in the Roadway

Miears was contacted at the intersection of S Danville Drive and Southwest Drive, where he was soliciting.

Lewis Carpenter – Warrant

Carpenter was contacted for operating a motor vehicle with no front license plate or registration sticker and was arrested.

Ivonyai Lamb – Aggravated Assault with Deadly, Assault of Pregnant Person

Lamb is accused of assaulting a pregnant person at an Abilene apartment complex.

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect was seen by asset control concealing an item before leaving a store without paying and was issued a misdemeanor citation.

Teresa Rivers – Assault Family Violence

Rivers is accused of breaking several of her husband’s items while accusing him of cheating on her. She also scratched him in the face and neck.

Robert Altman – Warrant

Altman was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

NAME REDACTED – Misdemeanor Citation Issued

A suspect was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A used syringe used to inject heroin was found in her purse and a misdemeanor citation was issued.

Ronald Regains – Possession of Controlled Substance

Ronald was pulled over for a traffic stop, where methamphetamine was found in his sock.