Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2300 block of S 14th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his wife slapped him, causing him pain.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A report for use of identifying information was generated.

100 block of Trailway Drive – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole a motorcycle in north Abilene.

1600 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A south Abilene business reported an unknown suspect stole a vehicle of theirs without permission.

1000 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

A leaf blower worth $289 was taken.

4200 block of S 6th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported the father of her children assaulted her.

300 block of Poplar Street – Harassment

A victim reported her neighbor was harassing her and her family.

5900 block of S 1st Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported his girlfriend attempted to assault him with a baseball bat.

700 block of Medical Drive -Fraudulent Use/Possession of Credit or Debit Card

A care worker at a north side nursing home is accused of committing an offense against a resident.

3500 block of N 6th Street – Theft of Property

Tools were reported stolen in north Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Clothing worth $130 was reported stolen in north Abilene.

200 block of Highland Avenue – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Police responded to a discharge of a weapon in south Abilene.

1500 block of Parramore Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A report for credit card abuse was taken.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in south Abilene.

1900 block of Denton Street – Theft of Property

A theft was reported in south Abilene.

1300 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend entered her home without consent and damaged several items.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported three known females threw a rock at her living room window, causing it to break.

4000 block of Redbud Circle – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance in progress in Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault was taken in south Abilene.

1500 block of Ross Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle at McMurry University.

3500 block of Rolling Green Drive – Unlawful Restraint

A report for unlawful restraint and criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

6200 block of Hwy 83-84 – Robbery

A victim reported a suspect wearing a black hoodie, mask, and jeans, came up behind him, grabbed him, and demanded everything he had before fleeing the scene.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Assault

A victim alleged a suspect came into the store where he worked and punched him, causing him pain.

1900 block of N 6th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend stole nearly $2,000 worth of property from her, including phones and prescription medication.

600 block of ½ Jeanette Street – Burglary of Habitation Aggravated Assault Intent

A known suspect was taken into custody for breaking into a residence and assaulting an occupant.

700 block of Butternut Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported cash and their wallet was stolen during a vehicle burglary.

400 block of N Pioneer Drive – Burglary of Building

A store building was burglarized in north Abilene.

3200 block of Melinda Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect took their phone from a bar.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Two suspect were arrested for theft at a north Abilene business.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a south Abilene apartment complex, where a suspect was arrested for assault.

5300 block of Lamesa Avenue – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported his name was used to open a cable bill in another city.

1900 block of Pine Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass at Hendrick Medical Center

800 block of Butternut Street – Forgery Government

A report for forgery was taken.

2300 block of Amarillo Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a burglary call at a south Abilene residence.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in south Abilene.

2800 block of San Miguel Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by unknown suspects.

1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by unknown assailants.

200 block of Washington Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect took his bicycle worth $200 from his yard.

1800 block of Swenson Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a known suspect pointed a firearm at her and shot into the air.

3300 block of S 6th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A citizen reported cash, a backpack, purse, and wallet was stolen in south Abilene.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

An unknown suspect stole $5,000 worth of jewelry from an Abilene store.

4000 block of Ridgemont Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her and left visible injuries.

3600 block of Swenson Street – Violation of Bond

A report for Violation of Protective Order was taken.

Arrests

Timothy Gomez – Theft of Property

Gomez was arrested after he was caught stealing from an Abilene store.

Charles Heatherly – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass at a business he had been warned from previously.

James Sharp – Warrant

Sharp was contacted during a traffic stop and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Steven Lattimore – Evading Arrest Detention

Lattimore was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was arrested.

Jennifer Addington – Warrant

Addington was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Michael Gavurnik – Public Intoxication

Gavurnik was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was arrested.

Blade Hinkle – Driving While Intoxicated

Hinkle was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for DWI.

Zykeriah Scroggins – Driving While Intoxicated

Scroggins was contacted after she was sitting in a running vehicle that was parking in a driveway that was not her residence.

Darrell Jones – Warrant

Jones was contacted while walking on the wrong side of the road and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Charles Zara – Disorderly Conduct

Zara was contacted during a call for service after he was seen banging on random doors and screaming.

Walter Payton – Unlawful Carrying Weapon

Payton was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be carrying a weapon on his person while he engaged in criminal activity.

Roman Munoz – Driving While Intoxicated

Munoz was contacted after his vehicle was spotted sitting stationary at an intersection.

Hunter Dosser – Driving While Intoxicated

Dosser was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested for DWI.

Ashley Reavy – Public Intoxication

Reavy was contacted for public intoxication and was arrested.

Robert Johnson – Burglary of Habitation, Unlawful Restraint, Evading Arrest

Johnson was contacted during an injured subject call and was arrested.

Jahiem Jones – Assault Family Violence

Jones was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of biting a victim and striking her multiple times.

Mersedes Gonzales – Theft of Property

Gonzales was contacted during a call for service, where she was caught stealing with her daughter.

Natalie Vasquez – Theft of Property

Vasquez was contacted during a call for service, where she was caught stealing with her mother.

Danny O’Neil – Criminal Trespass

O’Neil was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested for refusing to leave a medical facility.

Christian Ortez – Possession of Controlled Substance

Ortez was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested.

Joe Elsasser – Possession of Controlled Substance

Elsasser was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested.

Zackary Hutchinson – Assault Family Violence

Hutchinson was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested for Assault Family Violence.

Jesus Rodriguez – Warrant

Rodriguez was contacted during a traffic stop and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Johnny Jimenez – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance and arrested Jimenez for assault.

Jacob Sorenson – Public Intoxication

Sorenson was contacted at an Abilene intersection and was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Zachery Hinkle – Public Intoxication

Hinkle was found sleeping behind a business and was arrested for public intoxication.

Timmy Rangel – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Rangel is accused of pointing a handgun at a victim and firing in the air before fleeing.

Crystal Whitley – Public Intoxication

Whitley was contacted while walking along side an Abilene roadway and was arrested for being intoxicated.

Paul Owens – Assault

Owens is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Myrtle Smith – Public Intoxication

Smith was contacted during a check welfare call after she was found asleep in the driver’s seat of her vehicle. She was then arrested for being intoxicated.

Brian Rajnoor – Public Intoxication

Rajnoor was contacted and arrested for Public Intoxication at an Abilene hospital.