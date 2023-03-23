Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card

A victim reported an unknown suspect was using their debit card to make online purchases.

1800 block of Industrial Boulevard – Fraudulent Transfer of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported their trailer was sold by a suspect who pretended to be a manager of their business.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by an ex partner.

2200 block of Vogel Avenue – Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled

A report was taken for fraud in north Abilene.

1300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Violation Bond/Protective Order

Vehicle parts were reported stolen during a burglary in Abilene.

1600 block of Antilley Road – Theft of Property

A catalytic converter was reported stolen.

3200 block of Sherry Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported assault in north Abilene.

4300 block of Antilley Road – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in south Abilene.

Arrests

Fredarick Miller – Warrant

Miller was contacted at Dyess Air Force Base and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Melissa Guerrero – Warrant

Guerrero was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Jesus Gutierrez – Public Intoxication

Gutierrez was contacted after his son was heard screaming for him. When officers contacted him, he was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Melisera Nsabimana – False Alarm or Report

Nsabimana is accused of pulling a fire alarm during school when there was no emergency. He was contacted in class and said he pulled the alarm by accident.

Keith Owen – Warrant

Owen was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Timothy Robinson – Expired Class DL

Robinson was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an expired drivers license.

Kristina Lane – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

Lane was contacted during a traffic stop, where officers smelled the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search yielded indentifying information belonging to an individual who said he lost his wallet months ago and did not give her permission to use his cards.

Peter Dodgen – Public Intoxication

Dodgen was contacted during a call for service because he was destroying property and punching at walls. A victim reported he had injected methamphetamine. When officers arrived, he was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Michael Cechvala – Warrant

Cechvala was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Thomas Skaggs – Theft of Property

Skaggs was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Alin Nicolae – Theft of Property

Nicolae is accused of stealing $250 worth of merchandise from an Abilene store.

Charles Wadlington – Warrant

Wadlington was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Jose Peralez – Warrant

Peralez was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Darnell Collier – Warrant

Collier was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Philip Alcantar – Public Intoxication

Alcantar was contacted during a disturbance where he allegedly exposed himself at a strip club. He also admitted to drinking 3 shots and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Joseph Brassell – Evading Arrest

Brassell was contacted during a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, he evaded and drove away. He was arrested after wrecking his vehicle.

Antonio Sarratea – Failure to Identify

Sarratea was contacted while walking on the wrong side of the road and gave false identifying information when interviewed by police. he refused when asked and lied multiple times then admitted he had a warrant, however no active warrants were found. He was arrested.