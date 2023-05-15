Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2100 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported his identity was used to open a phone line.

4900 block of S 6th Street – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

300 block of Fulwiler Road – Theft of Property

Several cell phone providers reported more than $70,000 worth of phones were stolen.

2200 block of Sentinel Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported the window to her vehicle was broken by an unknown object.

1000 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported someone broke the window to his business on the 1000 block of Butternut Street.

1300 block of S Danville Drive – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported an unknown suspect took a catalytic converter off their vehicle worth $800.

4700 block of Stonehedge Road – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported an unknown suspect tried to open a credit card account in her name.

1300 block of S Bowie Drive – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A victim reported her car that was loaned had not been returned, and nearly $5,000 worth of items were inside.

3400 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

An Abilene business reported a circut machine and other items were stolen.

300 block of Hickory Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend.

4900 block of Greenslope Drive – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a home in south Abilene and received a report of prior family violence.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft

A victim reported someone transferred money out of her bank account without permission.

4000 block of N 1st Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and took her interlock system.

400 block of Palm Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her property was damaged by a known suspect in south Abilene. Damage is estimated at $500.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Criminal Trespass

A known suspect was placed under arrest for trespass at a north Abilene grocery store he had been previously warned from.

2400 block of Old Anson Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend and he impeded her airway.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for theft at a north Abilene business.

2200 block of S Danville Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her husband.

3100 block of N 3rd Street – Burglary of Building

A cable box and safe were reported stolen from a north Abilene building.

5200 block of Hartford Street – Theft of Firearm

Two firearms and two rings were reported stolen from an Abilene residence.

5300 block of Encino Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by a family member.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A known suspect stole nearly $200 worth of merchandise from an Abilene business.

6900 block of West Lake Road – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A victim reported an unknown suspect shot at him as he was driving in north Abilene. This was in response to a road rage incident.

1900 block of Mimosa Drive – Assault Family Violence

A disturbance became physical between two housemates.

3800 block of Clinton Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

Family members were involved in a physical altercation in north Abilene.

1900 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a necklace worth $300 was stolen.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported cash, tools, and others items worth more than $6,000 were stolen from his residence.

1500 block of Ambler Avenue – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass at an Abilene business.

1000 block of T&P Lane – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

A victim reported a known suspect displayed a firearm and waved it at him.

1600 block of Beech Street – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene.

1700 block of Fannin Street – Assault

A victim alleged they were assaulted in north Abilene.

3100 block of Orange Street – Graffiti

A victim reported graffiti damage occurred to her overnight.

3100 block of Lafaye Court – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a call for service in north Abilene where a victim reported a known suspect had assaulted her.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence in south Abilene.

300 block of Arnold Boulevard – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for stealing several items from a south Abilene store.

2600 block of Minter Lane – Burglary of Building

Police responded to a burglary of a building call in north Abilene where a suspect is accused of entering a backyard shed and stealing 3 antique picture frames worth $900.

200 block of Arnold Boulevard – Fraud

Police responded to a report of fraud in south Abilene.

1400 block of N 19th Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene where a victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

2900 block of S 10th Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting her 60-year-old mother.

1000 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard -Theft of Property

A bicycle worth $700 was reported stolen.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Two suspects were arrested for theft at a north Abilene business.

1600 block of Beech Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported $50 in cash was stolen from her residence.

3700 block of Fortune Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence in north Abilene.

2400 block of S 2nd Street – Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury

A victim was assaulted by his brother in south Abilene.

2100 block of N 17th Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

500 block of Washington Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported her boyfriend took her phone worth $700 and refused to return it.

Arrests

Jeremy Castillo – Warrant

Castillo was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Tanner Borcik – Assault Family Violence

Borcik is accused of assaulting a victim during an argument by throwing a brook at her, hitting her with it twice.

Clarence Ohern – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register

Ohern was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Rasool Furqan – Criminal Trespass

Furqan was contacted during a disturbance at a north Abilene business and was arrested for causing problems with customers.

Carol Caraway – Theft of Property

Caraway was contacted after she was seen concealing merchandise in her bag at a north Abilene store. She was found to have stolen $315 worth of items.

Michael Sawyer – Criminal Trespass

Sawyer was contacted during a disturbance in south Abilene. He refused to leave a south Abilene hospital.

Timmothy Caston – Evading Arrest, Failure to Identify

Caston was contacted during a disturbance at a south Abilene coffee shop. He was intoxicated on narcotics.

Jose Beltran Rios – Driving While Intoxicated

Rios was contacted during a crash where he was seen in the passenger seat of a vehicle while acting intoxicated. He was later identified as the driver and failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was arrested.

Hayden Smith – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Smith was pulled over during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and his blood was drawn via warrant. He was also found to be in possession of a handgun.

Marty Stringer – Indecent Exposure, Public Intoxication

Officers observed Stringer completely naked and taking pictures of his genitals while in public. He was showing signs of being extremely intoxicated when officers approached.

Ashley Crowe – Driving While Intoxicated

Crowe was pulled over during a traffic stop, where she was showing signs of being intoxicated. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.160 and 01.60.

Crystal Smith – Driving While Intoxicated

Smith was contacted during a traffic stop, where she was showing signs of being intoxicated. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and her blood was drawn via consent.

Breanna Bush – Theft of Property

Bush is accused of shoplifting at a south Abilene grocery store.

Armando Carrion – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled, Assault Family Violence

Carrion was contacted during a disturbance where he is accused of assaulting two victims, one of whom is considered elderly.

Priscilla Torres – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled, Assault Family Violence

Torres was contacted during a disturbance where he is accused of assaulting two victims, one of whom is considered elderly.

David Baldoza – Criminal Trespass, Warrant

Baldoza is accused of trespassing at a north Abilene business. He had been warned from the property before and was arrested.

Lance McWilliams – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Disorderly Conduct

McWilliams is accused of pointing a handgun at a victim at a local park. He was found to be in possession of a firearm during a search of his person. He is a convicted felon.

Brandon Crabtree – Public Intoxication

Crabtree was contacted during a disturbance at a hotel, where he is accused of harassing other tenants. He was intoxicated and was arrested.

Yanalberto Tonche – Warrant

Tonche was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Gerald Darnell – Public Intoxication, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Darnell was contacted during a disturbance call, where he was trying to fight other residents.

Daniel King – Warrant

King was contacted during a warrant check and was arrested.

Steven Mason – Failure to Identify

Mason was contacted during a traffic stop, where he gave a false ID.

Filberto Jaquez – Driving While Intoxicated

Jaquez was pulled over for going 54 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Gerardo Duran Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated

Hernandez was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.176 and 0.171.

Tommy Peralez – Driving While Intoxicated

Peralez was pulled over during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.131 and 0.122.

Sylvane Barengayabo – Warrant

Barengayabo is accused of entering a random home during a wedding and refusing to leave their porch. She was found to have an active warrant and was arrested.

Tony Flores – Public Intoxication

Flores was contacted during a call for service, where he was found passed out in public and was showing signs of being intoxicated when awakened. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Jason Casarez – Resist Arrest, Failure to Identify, Warrant

Casarez was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have active warrants. He also resisted arrest.

Christine Allison – Driving While Intoxicated

Allison was contacted during a traffic stop where she was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Michael Harper – Driving While Intoxicated

Harper was pulled over during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Leslie Shubert – Assault Family Violence

Shubert was contacted during a call for service where she is accused of hitting her girlfriend in the face.

Joshua Bean – Assault Family Violence

Bean is accused of hitting his girlfriend with a hard pillow during an argument. She did have minor injuries.

Tijana Scott – Warrant

Scott was contacted during a disturbance at an Abilene gas station and was found to have an active warrant.

Nathanael Farrell – Theft of Property

Farrell is accused of stealing balloons and other mothers day items from an Abilene store. He was found hiding in some brush when officers contacted him. He said he was trying to do something nice for his mother because his brother had just passed away.

William Sepulveda – Burglary of Habitation, Invasive Visual Recording, Evading Arrest, Criminal Mischief, Warrant

Sepulveda was contacted durin a disturbance call. He’s accused of kicking open a door to a victim’s apartment, assaulting and hitting her once inside. He’s also accused of taking her phone and sending explicit material from her phone to his and also posting it on social media. He also damaged two TVS. He was also found to have active warrants.

Shelbie Wright – Assault Family Violence

Wright was contacted during a disturbance, where she is accused of getting into an argument with her boyfriend. This argument escalated and became physical.

Alejandro Vasquez – Theft of Property

Vasquez is accused of stealing items from an Abilene grocery store by using Kool-Aid packets to lower the price paid at self-checkout.

Stephanie Vasquez – Theft of Property

Vasquez is accused of stealing items from an Abilene grocery store by using Kool-Aid packets to lower the price paid at self-checkout.

Johnny Mendoza – Assault Family Violence

Mendoza is accused of assault family violence during a disagreement with a family member.

Anthony Carrasco – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair

Carrasco was contacted during a criminal trespass in progress call and was found inside a victim’s garage.

Arnold Lopez – Assault Family Violence

Lopez was contacted in reference to a call for service and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested.

Feliz Rodriguez Pacheco – Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury

Pacheco is accused of assaulting his brother by hitting him mulitple times in the face, causing visible injuries. A doctor did sign a serious bodily injury form due to the severity of the assault.

Ruth Rodriguez Gomez – Public Intoxication

Gomez was seen lying on the ground in the parking lot next to another female. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others for being intoxicated.

Billie Hardin – Public Intoxication

Hardin is accused of yelling and screaming at people in the parking lot of a local shelter. He was covered in body pain and barefoot. She was arrested for being intoxicated and being a danger to herself and others.