Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2000 block of Morrow Lane – Theft of Property

Shoes worth $200 were reported stolen from an Abilene home.

6600 block of W Highway 80 – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in south Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a game console, tattoo kit, backpack, and several medications were stolen.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A birthday cake worth $28 was reported stolen from an Abilene store.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A victim reported a known person is using his vehicle without permission.

5200 block of Alamo Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A report of construction tool theft was taken in Abilene.

5600 block of 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her charger worth $100 was stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported a case of fraud.

3000 block of S 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a residence in south Abilene where a victim said his teenage stepson assaulted him.

6500 block of Park Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported her necklace worth $1,000 was reported stolen.



1400 block of Mesquite Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his trailer worth $1,200 was reported stolen.

1700 block of Denali Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported a victim she met on facebook came to her house and stole a phone worth $1,100.

400 block of N Willis Street – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect in north Abilene.

3400 block of Amarillo Court – Assault Family Violence

a victim reported her brother assaulted her and kicked her car, causing dents.

600 block of Ash Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her roommate assaulted her at her home in north Abilene.

2700 block of Old Anson Road – Assault

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in north Abilene.

5200 block of Alamo Drive – Terroristic Threat

A report was taken for terroristic threat in south Abilene.

Arrests

Billy Christensen – Warrant

Christensen was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was found to have an active warrant.

Terry Myre – Warrant

Myre was contacted in reference to a fraud report and was found to have an active warrant.

Devonee Ingram – Evading Arrest Detention

Ingram is accused of being at a vacant property she had been trespassed from before.

Archer Evans – Evading Arrest

Evans was pulled over for operating a stolen vehicle. Instead of stopping, he fled police. He was later arrested while walking away from the vehicle.

William Bishop – Theft of Property

Bishop is accused of taking item from an Abilene store. He was also found to be in possession of drugs.

Gabriella Valdez – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Valdez was contacted during a traffic stop where officers smelled the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search yielded marijuana and methamphetamine.

Diamond Beaver – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Beaver was contacted during a traffic stop where officers smelled the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search yielded marijuana and methamphetamine.



Eric Barstad – Driving While Intoxicated

Barstad was contacted after he was seen asleep in his truck. Officers woke him up and he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.112 and 0.107.

Edwin Herrera Jimenez – Driving While Intoxicated

Jimenez was pulled over after he was seen driving erratically and striking curbs. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. He breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be greater than 0.15.



J D Skiles – Driving While Intoxicated

Skiles was pulled over for speeding and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple filed sobriety tests and was arrested. His blood was drawn via warrant.