Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2000 block of Summers Street – Harassment

A known suspect is accused of calling and messaging a north Abilene resident.

5300 block of Hwy 277 S – Theft of Property

A victim reported his trailer worth $2,700 was stolen.

1300 block of S Jefferson Drive – Theft of Property

A cell phone and airpods worth $1,2000 were reported stolen.

1300 block of Oak Street – Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

A suspect was found inside a vacant residence.

1900 block of Denton Street – Assault Family Violence

3100 block of S 2nd Street – Terroristic Threat Cause of Imminent SBI

Police responded to a disturbance in south Abilene where a suspect is accused of threatening a victim.

700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for public intoxication and criminal trespass.

1000 block of EN 10th Street – Assault

A victim reported a suspect assaulted him in Abilene.

00 block of Cactus Trail – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted in south Abilene.

Arrests

Randell Free – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty to Register Life/Annual

Savannah Cox – Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance

Lily Hale – Criminal Trespass

Jonathan Rodriguez – Public Intoxication

Steven Davila – Prohibited Substance Item in Correctional Facility, Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

Kevin Williams – Assault Family Violence

Clarence Cunningham – Criminal Trespass, Public Intoxication

Alton Johnson – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance