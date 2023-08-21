Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

3100 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her during an argument.

3400 block of High Meadows Drive – Theft of Property

A utility trailer was stolen from a south Abilene residence during the nighttime hours.

3900 block of S 1st Street – Assault

A victim reported a known male assaulted him, causing pain.

1900 block of Butternut Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim stated his ex-girlfriend grabbed a knife and threatened to stab him.

900 bock of Butternut Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported an unknown suspect stole a writs watch valued at $300. A report was made for theft.

1200 block of China Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A report for a stolen vehicle was taken in south Abilene.

3900 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

$1,200 worth of coins were reported stolen in south Abilene.

4400 block of Southwest Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his vehicle was damaged by unknown suspects.

900 block of S Crockett Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a firearm, game console, television, and controller were stolen in south Abilene. Stolen good are worth more than $3,000.

3100 block of Palm Street – Theft of Property

Jewelry worth $1,500 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

1900 block of Highland Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend assaulted her.

5800 block of Conestoga Drive – Harassment

A victim reported she was getting harassing phone calls/text messages from her ex-boyfriend.

4900 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

$100 was reported stolen from a nursing home in south Abilene.

1200 block of S 13th Street – Assault

An assault was reported in south Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a known suspect assaulted her in north Abilene. The victim did not wish to pursue charges.

500 block of Ambler Avenue – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a call for service due to an assault at a north Abilene business.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A theft was reported in south Abilene.

1900 block of Westview Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported her son’s cell phone was stolen after he lost it at school.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

Officers observed a suspect on the street in south Abilene. She reported an assault but was being uncooperative.

800 block of Buccaneer Drive – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported his vehicle was unlocked overnight and two firearms valued at $550 were reported stolen.

1100 block of Cabernet Drive – Harassment

A report for harassment was taken in north Abilene.

6500 block of Central Park Boulevard – Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled

An exploitation of the elderly report was taken over the phone.

1900 block of Denton Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported his debit/credit card was used without his permission.

700 block of Cherry Street – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent SBI

A vicitm reported she was threatened by a known suspect.

100 block of Eplens Court – Theft of Firearm

A supsect was arrested for aggravated assault, theft of a firearm, weapons in prohibited place, and evading arrest.

2300 block of S 14th Street – Forgery Financial

Officers responded to a report of forgery at a south Abilene convenience store.

700 block of EN 10th Street – Theft of Firearm

A suspect in north Abilene reported his firearm was stolen.

3000 block of W Lake Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported unknown suspects stole her license plates off her vehicle.

800 block of West Lake Road – Theft of Property

A traffic stop led to the recovery of stolen and forged checks.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for theft and transported to the Taylor County Jail.

1300 block of N Alameda Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend stole a watch worth $500.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A report for stolen vehicle was taken.

5500 block of N 1st Street – Warrant

Two defendants were discovered inside a building with burglary tools and a pistol.

4400 block of Cole Drive – Assault

Police responded to an assault in south Abilene.

3000 block of S 3rd Street – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect in south Abilene. She did have visible injury.

400 block of Chapel Hill Road – Assault

1900 block of Denton Street – Publish/Threaten to Publish Intimate Visual Material

A report was completed for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.

4300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported his vehicle was stolen by a known suspect.

Arrests

Nancy Jones – Warrant

Jones was contacted in reference to a wanted subject and was arrested.

Pedro Rinconcillo Soto – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15

Rinconcillo Soto was contacted during a crash in north Abilene. He was arrested after showing signs of being intoxicated. There was a juvenile in the front seat. His blood was drawn via consent.

Anna Mayorga – Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Disorderly Conduct

Mayorga was contacted during a disturbance, where she is accused of yelling at a victim. She was also found to be in possession of a meth pipe.

Timothy Freeman – Public Intoxication

Freeman was contacted during a disturbance, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Savanah Barrera – Public Intoxication

Barrera was seen lying in the road blocking the outside lanes of traffic. She admitted to drinking at a bar and friends were driving her home, but at some point, they made her exit the vehicle.

Thomas Steljes – Possession of Controlled Substance

Steljes was contacted during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Officers pulled him out of the truck and saw him hiding something behind his back before dropping it in his seat. He was then found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Harlan Parson – Public Intoxication

Parson was contacted during a call for service, where he is accused of arguing with his wife while they had both been drinking. He kicked in the front door and was behaving aggressive.

Lina de las Mercedes Leonard Gonzalez – Public Intoxication

Gonzalez was seen walking in the road, impeding traffic, and yelling at citizens. She was rambling and was found to be in possession of a pipe and several pills.

Jacqueline Rodriguez – Assault Family Violence

Rodriguez is accused of assaulting two victims she was involved in a poly relationship with. She was arrested.

Marcus Velazquez – Public Intoxication

Velazquez was contacted after causing a disturbance in north Abilene. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Lily Hale – Public Intoxication

Hale was seen lying on the ground and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She then tried to enter someone else’s apartment and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Draco Johnson – Possession of Controlled Substance

Johnson was pulled over during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. After giving consent to search his vehicle, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Anthony Jackson – Warrant

Jackson was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Shawn Adams – Warrant

Adam was contacted during a call for service and was found to have outstanding warrants.

Ajani Paige – Warrant

Paige was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Jacob Trevino – Driving While Intoxicated

Trevino was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Kenneth Tittle – Assault Family Violence, Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance

Tittle was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have active warrants.

Khristion Little – Theft of Firearm, Evading Arrest, Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Unlawfully Carrying Weapon (Prohibited Places)

Little is accused of displaying a pistol during a fight at an Abilene club. He also pistol shipped and punched employees in the face. When officers arrived, he refused to comply with commands to stop walking toward his vehicle. The gun used during the assault was recovered.

Keith Alexander – Public Intoxication

Alexander was contacted during a disturbance where he admitted to using meth. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Eddie Lomas – Warrant, Burglary of Building

Lomas was contacted at buildings that have been targeted for copper theft.

Diane Sherman – Public Intoxication

Sherman was contacted during a disturbance, where she was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Antonio Zavala – Burglary of Building

Zavala was contacted at buildings that have been targeted for copper theft.

Juan Perez Rodriguez – Failure to Identify

Rodriguez was contacted after he was seen not using proper signals when when turning on his bicycle. He gave a false ID when he was detained and was arrested.

Melissa McMinn – Warrant

McMinn was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Samuel Fernandez – Public Intoxication

Fernandez was contacted during a crash. No crash occurred, but officers learned he fell off his bicycle while intoxicated and a vehicle had almost hit him. He was showing signs of still being intoxicated and admitted to smoking marijuana. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.