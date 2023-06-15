Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

800 block of Grove Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported her identity was stolen and a loan was taken out in her name.

2500 block of S Treadaway Boulevard – Theft of Property

More than 100 food items were reported stolen from a south Abilene business.

1900 block of Denton Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his ex-girlfriend assaulted him.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Indecent Exposure

A victim reported a suspect exposed himself recklessly while driving.

2900 block of Orange Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported an unknown suspect damaged a window to her residence in an attempt to gain entry.

100 block of Alameda Road – Criminal Mischief

A report of criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

1100 block of Shelton Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

An Abilene business reported a known suspect stole nearly $500 worth of perfume.

800 block of Grape Street – Robbery

Officers responded to a report of a robbery in north Abilene.

Arrests

Rodney Adams – Warrant

Adams was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Tori Luce – Assault Family Violence

Luce is accused of slapping her boyfriend’s tattoo during an argument before striking him several times in the chest. He did have visible injuries.

Guadalupe Deanda – Possession of Controlled Substance

Deanda was contacted during a criminal trespass and a consensual search of her property yielded methamphetamine in her purse, along with glass pipes.

Pauline Halliburton – Theft of Property

Halliburton was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Nathan Zapata – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Zapata is accused of throwing a knife at his sister during an argument.

Jimmie White – Driving While Intoxicated

White was found to have an active warrant after getting into a verbal altercation with his neighbor.

Braulio Rivera – Warrant, Evading Arrest

Rivera was contacted during a disturbance in progress. When officers arrived, he barricaded himself iniside a home and refused to come outside. he was eventually located in the attic between the ceiling and attic floor. He did have an active warrant.

Nathaniel Ralph – Failure to Identify

Ralph was seen pushing a motorcycle down the street. He was showing signs of being high on methamphetamine and failed to give officers his correct ID, eventually admitting to giving a false name.

Malisawa Aoci – Driving While Intoxicated

Aoci was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Her blood was drawn via warrant.