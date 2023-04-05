Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

5400 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Motor Vehicle

An iPad, backpack, driver license, and military badges were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

4500 block of Velta Lane – Harassment

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim reported her ex violated an active protective order.

1100 block of Plaza Street – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence in Abilene.

5500 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported his firearm worth $800 was stolen from his unlocked vehicle.

700 block Cockerell Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

Someone reported a suspect pointed a gun at her, which made her in fear of her life. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault

4500 block of Velta Lane – Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim reported an unknown suspect lied to him over the phone about providing him with a service, causing him to lose thousands of dollars.

700 block of River Bend – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested for violation of bond/protective order.

700 block of Woodlawn Drive – Assault Family Violence

Cash and remote control was reported stolen in Abilene.

3100 block of Wenwood Road – Assault Family Violence

A caller reported a man and woman were fighting in an Abilene backyard.

2900 block of Sayles Boulevard – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass in Abilene.

2900 block of S 5th Street – Assault

Police responded to a south Abilene residence were a victim was assaulted by an unknown suspect. He did have visible injuries.

3100 block of S 14th Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance that resulted in an arrest for family violence.

4000 block of N 1st Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief.

600 block of Ash Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend pushed her against a wall during an argument.

1700 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass at a south Abilene shelter. He was refusing to leave and was arrested.

2400 block of S 34th Street – Burglary of Habitation

Officers responded to an attempted burglary in south Abilene.

Arrests

John Wilcoxen – Public Intoxication

Wilcoxen was contacted in the backyard of a residence that was not his and was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Veronica Perez – Warrant

Perez was contacted during an investigation for theft at an Abilene grocery store and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Bradley Spake – Possession of Child Pornography

Spake was contacted during a search warrant execution at his home, where child pornography was found. He did admit the pornography was his.

Santiago Rangel – Warrant

Rangel was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Michael Ramirez – Public Intoxication

Ramirez was contacted after threatening to throw himself into traffic. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Mauricio Valdez – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance

Valdez was contacted at Dyess Air Force Base after he was found to have an active warrant. A subsequent search yielded cocaine in his possession.

Terry Burkhead – Assault, Possession of Marijuana

Burkhead is accused of pointing a gun at a victim during an incident. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

Jeremie Ndayikengurukiye – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Ndayikengurukiye was arrested after he was found to be within 1,000 feet of a protected party.

Marty Stringer – Criminal Trespass

Stringer was contacted at an office building that had no trespassing signs posted.

John Patterson – Assault Family Violence

Patterson is accused of hitting his girlfriend inside a vehicle during an argument.

Darrell Willmon – Criminal Trespass

Willmon is accused of refusing to leave a local shelter. He was issued a 30 day trespass warning previously.

Randy Navarrete – Warrant

Navarrete was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an active warrant.

Davion Woodards – Public Intoxication

Woodards was seen running out into traffic. He was also in a fight with his brother. He was found while walking down the street intoxicated and was arrested.