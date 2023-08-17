Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2500 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A camera worth $75 was reported stolen from outside an Abilene business.

3600 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

A report for theft was taken.

1600 block of Fannin Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a home in north Abilene where a victim reported a known suspect slapped her and threw a brick into a window on her vehicle.

1500 block of Glenhaven Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend in south Abilene.

800 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of Building

A television, speaker, camera, mixer, toaster, dishes, and documents were reported stolen from a south Abilene home.

500 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Assault Family

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in progress in north Abilene, where a suspect was arrested for assaulting her partner.

3300 block of Waverly Avenue – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in progress that resulted in a report for family violence.

4000 block of Fairmont Street – Criminal Mischief

Officers responded to tires slashed in south Abilene.

2400 block of S 7th Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief in south Abilene.

Arrests

Guoyan Zhang – Prostitution, Practice by Massager Establishment: Licensed Employees, License Required

Zhang is the owner/manager of a massage parlor that was involved in an undercover prostitution sting operation. She is accused of offering an undercover officer sexual favors in exchange for money. Her establishment and employees were also not licensed in the State of Texas.

Heling Lu – License Required

Lu was an employee that was arrested during an undercover prostitution sting operation at a local massage parlor. She’s accused of not having a license.

Guilian Lu – License Required

Lu was an employee that was arrested during an undercover prostitution sting operation at a local massage parlor. She’s accused of not having a license.

Shelia White – Warrant

White was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Estaban Gonzalez – Possession of Controlled Substance

Gonzalez was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was then found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Gillaspie – Public Intoxication

Gillaspie was contacted during a check welfare call. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Corbin Vass – Warrant, Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Vass was pulled over during a traffic stop and was arrested.

Jaylen Jackson – Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jackson was pulled over during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of marijuana and a weapon he was carrying unlawfully.

Kenneth Mattes – Public Intoxication

Mattes was contacted after he was seen acting intoxicated in a busy intersection. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Johnny Kanzig – Possession of Controlled Substance

Kanzig was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Jason Covington – Public Intoxication

Covington was contacted and found to be intoxicated. He was then arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Nicholas Bowlin – Warrant

Bowlin was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Nathan Zapata – Warrant

Zapata was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Dei’Janae Turner – Assault Family Violence

Turner is accused of punching a victim in the face. She did have visible injuries.

Johnathan Rodriguez – Driving While Intoxicated

Rodriguez was contacted after he was seen asleep in his car. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.108 and 0.110.

Zachary Lopez – Assault Family Violence

Lopez is accused of strangling a victim during an altercation.