Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

5100 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of Vehicle

Several tools were reported stolen during a motor vehicle burglary in Abilene.

2300 block of Oak Street – Theft of Property

A trailer and other tools worth more than $15,000 was reported stolen from an Abilene business.

1200 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect turned off electricity to a business and attempted to enter the rear door.

1700 block of University Boulevard – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported his firearm worth $650 was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary.

4100 block of Caldwell Road – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown person used his debit card information to pay for hotels.

100 block of S Pioneer Drive – Aggravated Robbery

A report was taken for Aggravated Robbery at an Abilene store.

2700 block of N 6th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown person damaged two tired on his vehicle worth $128.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A victim reported unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

200 block of N Clack Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A victim reported a vehicle was missing from a local car dealership.

2300 block of Barrow Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was contacted at a south Abilene convenience store where he was previously warned of criminal trespass.

200 block of Mulberry Street – Terroristic Threat

A victim reported their co-worker was sending racially charged and threatening text messages that put the victim in fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

2000 block of Westview Drive – Public/Threaten to Publish Intimate Visual Material

A victim reported a known suspect hacked into her iCloud and released intimate photographs to her family.

600 block of N Pioneer Drive – Assault – Impede Breath

700 block of Beech Street – Burglary of Habitation

A firearm worth $600 was reported stolen.

1300 block of S Bowie Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A report was taken for burglary of vehicle in south Abilene.

1100 block of Marshall Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her husband assaulted her by grabbing her and pushing her against a wall.

600 block of N Pioneer Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported she was assaulted by her roommate in north Abilene.

2700 block of S 1st Street – Burglary of Building

Unknown suspects are accused of stealing $10,000 worth of cigarettes from an Abilene business after prying open a front door.

1600 block of S 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim and suspect were involved in an argument in Abilene.

Arrests

Ciera Matthews – Warrant

Matthews was contacted at Dyess Air Force Base and arrested on an active warrant.

Rodrick Wilson – Warrant

Wilson is accused of shoplifting and was arrested.

Kitty Knight – Warrant

Knight was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Otis Letman – Criminal Trespass

Letman was contacted during a suspicious person call at an Abilene gas station and was arrested.

Adrian Trevino – Warrant

Trevino was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Hayden Shoptaw – Assault Impede Breath

Shoptaw was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where he is accused of impeding a victim’s airway.

Cynthia Trevino – Warrant

Trevino was contacted at her residence and was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Troy Robinson – Possession of Controlled Substance

Robinson was contacted during a traffic stop where officers saw her trying to conceal a bag of narcotics, later identified as crack cocaine.

Sylvia Martinez – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Martinez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of crack cocaine.