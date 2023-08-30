Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1400 block of Hope Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a criminal mischief call in north Abilene, where a victim reported windows to his residence and vehicle were shot out by a BB gun.

1800 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A suspect attempted to fraudulently withdraw a large sum of money in south Abilene.

2000 block of N Treadaway Boulevard – Theft of Property

A known suspect is acccused of stealing nearly $300 worth of tequila from an Abilene store.

6100 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

A trailer worth $6,000 is reported stolen.

2400 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal Mischief

A resident in north Abilene reported a known suspect damaged her vehicle.

3000 block of N 6th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her and took her cellphone worth $1,000.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect took a TV, purses, and coins from her house while she was at work.

2000 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a known suspect entered his vehicle and stole a credit card and identifying information.

Arrests

Robert Marshall – Warrant

Marshall was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Oscar Piccus-Maio – Warrant

Piccus-Maio was taken into custody in reference to an outstanding warrant.

Yaminah Lopez-Aponte – Possession of Controlled Substance

Lopez-Aponte was contacted in reference to a theft at an Abilene grocery. She was transported to jail without incident.

Kristina Contreras – Driving With License Invalid with Previous Conviction