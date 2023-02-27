Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2700 block of N 6th Street – Criminal Trespass

A report was taken for criminal trespass in north Abilene.

700 block of Jeanette Street – Assault of Pregnant Person

A pregnant victim reported someone assaulted her and caused her pain, also causing $500 in damages.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim is accused of running over her husband and hitting him while he was walking away from her. He had minor injuries.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft by Check

A report was taken for Theft by check after a victim was issued a bad check from a car dealership.

5600 block of S 1st Street – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

A report was taken for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle in south Abilene.

1900 block of Denton Street – Theft of Property

Cash, a vacuum cleaner, a figurine, a flag, a kit, clothing, and a coffee maker were reported stolen by a known suspect in Abilene.

2700 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of lottery tickets from an Abilene store.

100 block of Maxwell Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported a known suspect was making fraudulent charges through her Facebook account.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft by Check

A report of Theft by Check was taken after a bank check was cashed by an unknown suspect.

2100 block of Oakwood Lane – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $230 was reported stolen.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Failure to Identify

A victim was arrested for theft after stealing clothing, a game, and food from an Abilene store.

4600 block of Carrie Ann Lane – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A victim reported a known suspect used his identifying information to obtain goods or services.

1600 block of Chachalaca Lane – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported a firearm worth $450 was reported stolen.

800 block of Formosa Drive – Assault

A suspect was arrested for assaulting two victims in south Abilene.

700 block of Cockerell Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested after assaulting his wife in north Abilene.

2100 block of Vogel Avenue – Assault

A report for assault was taken in north Abilene.

1300 block of S 17th Street- Theft of Property

Cash and a jacket were reported stolen in south Abilene.

2800 block of S 22nd Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in south Abilene.

1600 block of W Stamford Street – Aggravated Robbery

A report for Aggravated Robbery was taken in south Abilene.

800 block of Grape Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a known suspect hit him with a motor vehicle while he was riding a bicycle and assaulted him.

1900 block of Clinton Street – Assault

A victim reported a known suspect assaulted him and caused him pain.

5200 block of Alamo Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect damaged the tires on his vehicle.

00 block of Muirfield – Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled

An elderly victim reported more than $51,000 worth of coins were stolen.

1400 block of Orange Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his phone worth $1,000 was stolen in north Abilene.

4700 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported his phone worth $1,000 was stolen.

1400 block of Butternut Street – Forgery

Officers reported fraud at a south Abilene grocery store

800 block of Grape Street – Theft of Service

A report for theft was taken in south Abilene.

3100 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend.

3500 block of Rolling Green Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in south Abilene.

2400 block of 7th Street – Assault

A report for Assault was taken in south Abilene.

700 block of Chestnut Street – Assault Family Violence

A repot for Assault Family Violence was taken in south Abilene.

5700 block of Eagle Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a known 23-year-old entered her home and stole jewelry worth $800 and vandalized her bedroom.

700 block of Park Avenue – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a friend’s acquaintance during an argument.

1600 block of S 11th Street – Harassment

A victim reported her husband has been harassing her by texting and calling nonstop.

400 block of N Pioneer Drive – Burglary of Building

Police responded to a theft in north Abilene.

300 block of Meander Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his vehicle was damaged in south Abilene.

2700 block of Southwest Drive – Violation of Bond

A victim reported her child’s father violated a protective order.

300 block of Neas Road – Continuous Violence Against Family

A suspect is accused of assaulting her boyfriend in north Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by two suspects.

2100 block of Burger Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting her adult son. He did have visible injuries.

200 block of W Overland Trail – Robbery

A robbery was reported at a north Abilene convenience store. $53 was taken.

Arrests

Maria Estrada – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Estrada is accused of running her husband over with her van after he left the house. She also slapped him and followed him as he was walking down the street.

Benjamin Joseph – Warrant

Joseph was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Charles Cozad – Public Intoxication

Cozad was contacted after he was found passed out on the side of a public road. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Gene Rumfield – Public Intoxication

Rumfield was contacted at the Salvation Army. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Brittany Huffman – Failure to Identify, Theft of Property, Warrant

Huffman is accused of taking items from an Abilene store. She also gave police a false ID when initially contacted.

Dimetria Styles – Assault

Styles is accused of trying to fight caretakes at an Abilene care facility. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Wayne Gradiska – Assault Family Violence

Gradiska is accused of punching his wife in the eye during a dispute. She was found to have visible injury.

Austin Garrett- Possession of Controlled Substance

Garrett was contacted for failing to stop at a stop sign on his bicycle. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and alprazolam.

Devin Wood – Driving While Intoxicated

Wood was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to maintain a single lane. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.221 and 0.218.

Ryker Pearce – Driving While Intoxicated

Pearce was contacted for failing to stop at a designated point. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed mulitple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.085 and 0.080.

Cassie Flores – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Flores was contacted after causing a disturbance at an Abilene bar. She was showing sings of being intoxicated and was found to be in possession of a glass pipe and marijuana.

Ricardo Arias – Warrant

Arias was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have a warrant.

Joshua Neves – Driving While Intoxicated

Neves is accused of fighting a woman in a parking lot and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests.

Kelsey Hall – Public Intoxication

Hall was contacted during a call for service at a business and was found to be intoxicated. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Edwin Roman Marrero – Driving While Intoxicated

Marrero was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.109 and 0.102.

Jose Diaz Madrid – Assault Family Violence

Madrid was contacted during a disturbance on S 22nd Street where he is accused of kicking in a door and assaulting a victim.

Taylor Wallace – Driving While Intoxicated

Wallace was contacted for a wide right turn and was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Thyrone Chapman – Public Intoxication

Chapman was contacted in the parking lot of a gas station. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Toni Chapman – Public Intoxication

Chapman was contacted in the parking lot of a gas station. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Coleton Stirman – Assault Family Violence

Stirman was contacted during a disturbance and was arrested for strangling a victim.

Eliseo Vidaurri – Driving Under Influence

Vidaurri was contacted for driving 56 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.60 and 0.60. He is also underage.

Florentino Gonzales – Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricating Evidence

Gonzales was contacted during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana emitting from the car. A subsequent search yielded methamphetamine, which Gonzales admitted to smashing into the carpet with his shoes.

April Riojas – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance

Riojas was contacted during a traffic stop, where officers detected marijuana. She was found to be in possession of marijuana and a handgun.

Darren Dickson – Possession of Controlled Substance

Dickson was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of a pill bottle that had marijuana inside.

David Clement – Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Warrant

Clement was pulled over for failing to maintain a proper lane of traffic. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested. He also admitted to throwing bags of methamphetamine outside the driver side window to get them out of his vehicle.

Quyniesha McBride – Driving While Intoxicated

McBride was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and breath analysis exams showed her blood alcohol level to be 0.163 and 0.167.

Brian Helmuth – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Firearm

Helmuth was contacted during a traffic stop for parking in an intersection. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and he was found to be in possession of a handgun, 100 empty baggies, a scale, methamphetamine, esctasy, and marijuana.

James McCollough – Warrant

McCollough was contacted in reference to a suspicious person and was found to have an active warrant.

Brent Varner – Public Intoxication

Varner was found to be asleep in his bronco and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He kept saying he didn’t know where he was but that he was being safe by being parked. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Amber Kimball – Continuous Violence Against Family

Kimball is accused of hitting her boyfriend multiple times during an argument. This is the 2nd time she has been arrested for the same offense in a 2 month period.

Douglas Hartley – Warrant

Hartley was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Jaylen Shafer – Public Intoxication

Shafer was contacted in reference to a burglary in progress and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Lakrisna Porter – Public Intoxication

Porter was contacted during a disturbance behind a grocery store and was contacted while lying in a puddle of water. Officers saw her fall into the puddle while riding her bicycle. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Timothy Freeman – Warrant

Freeman was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Robert Rodriquez – Possession of Controlled Substance

Rodriquez was contacted during a traffic stop, where he admitted to being in possession of marijuana. A subsequent search also yeilded drug paraphernalia and cocaine.

Antonio Pena – Warrant

Pena was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.

Jaread Lawrence – Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Firearm

Lawrence was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was seen walking away from a vehicle that was left on the side of the road. He admitted to being in possession of a pistol and a revolver was removed from his pockets. He was placed under arrest for possessing methamphetamine.