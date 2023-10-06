Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.
Incidents
3600 block of E Hwy 80 – Theft of Property
Unknown suspects went into a locked business and took vehicle parts.
3500 block of Curry Lane – Criminal Mischief
A victim reported a known suspect damaged her vehicle.
3800 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property
A report for theft was taken at a south Abilene business.
4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property
A suspect was arrested for stealing $162 worth of items from an Abilene store.
UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence
1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property
A suspect was arrested for stealing from an Abilene store.
3200 block of Chimney Court – Assault
A victim claimed he was assaulted by a known suspect.
4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property
Decorative pumpkins, water, food, and bananas were reported stolen from a south Abilene store.
1300 block of Westheimer Road – Assault Family Violence
A report for assault family violence was taken in Abilene.
Arrests
Jodi Carlton – Theft of Property
Taylor Valencia – Criminal Trespass
Savannah Williams – Assault Family Violence
Jonathan Rodriguez – Public Intoxication with 3 Prior Convictions
Sema Otis – Theft of Property
Darvin McClought – Possession of Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest Detention
Corey Cook – Possession of Controlled Substance
Tiffany Williams – Public Intoxication
Michael Dittmar – Possession of Controlled Substance
Juan Delgado – Driving While Intoxicated
Joshua Walton – Warrant
Brenda Walker – Warrant
Edwin Flores – Driving While Intoxicated