Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3600 block of E Hwy 80 – Theft of Property

Unknown suspects went into a locked business and took vehicle parts.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect damaged her vehicle.

3800 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property

A report for theft was taken at a south Abilene business.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for stealing $162 worth of items from an Abilene store.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was arrested for stealing from an Abilene store.

3200 block of Chimney Court – Assault

A victim claimed he was assaulted by a known suspect.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Decorative pumpkins, water, food, and bananas were reported stolen from a south Abilene store.

1300 block of Westheimer Road – Assault Family Violence

A report for assault family violence was taken in Abilene.

Arrests

Jodi Carlton – Theft of Property

Taylor Valencia – Criminal Trespass

Savannah Williams – Assault Family Violence

Jonathan Rodriguez – Public Intoxication with 3 Prior Convictions

Sema Otis – Theft of Property

Darvin McClought – Possession of Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest Detention

Corey Cook – Possession of Controlled Substance

Tiffany Williams – Public Intoxication

Michael Dittmar – Possession of Controlled Substance

Juan Delgado – Driving While Intoxicated

Joshua Walton – Warrant

Brenda Walker – Warrant

Edwin Flores – Driving While Intoxicated