Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1100 block of Jeanette Street – Criminal Trespass

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene.

3500 block of Ivanhoe Lane – Burglary of Habitation

3000 block of Catclaw Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole $250 worth of clothing from a washer.

2400 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her cellphone was valued at $130.

600 block of Maple Street – Theft of Property

A vehicle was reported stolen in south Abilene.

200 block of Commerce Drive – Forgery

Counterfeit checks were used to withdraw funds from a business account.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

A report was taken for theft.

3800 block of Radcliff Road – Harassment

A victim received a threatening letter in the mail.

400 block of Mockingbird Lane – Burglary of Habitation

A suspect is accused of taking $500 worth of cash from a residence.

1100 block of Hickory Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene.

1200 block of Mulberry Street – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene where a report for criminal mischief was taken.

1900 block of S Willis Street – Theft of Property

A weed cutter and leaf blower were reported stolen.

4300 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property

Officers responded to a theft at a south Abilene hotel.

Arrests

Malisawa Aoci – Public Intoxication

Aoci was seen trying to open doors to multiple residences. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Joseph Dyer – Obstruction or Retaliation

Dyer is accused of disturbing the peace at an Abilene apartment complex.

Spencer Freeman – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Freeman was seen driving a vehicle with plates that did not belong to the vehicle. The vehicle was then found to be stolen from Brown County.



Kristofer Whitehead – Criminal Trespass

Whitehead was seen inside a library after had been trespassed from all public libraries in Abilene.



Lilly McBrayer – Possession of Controlled Substance

McBryer is accused of trespassing at her mother’s house and breaking into the home.



Lekendrick Dockins – Warrant

Dockins was stopped during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.