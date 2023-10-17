Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3200 block of Pine Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her roommate scratched her arm during a disagreement.

3600 block of Grape Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported suspects broke into his locked storage building and took 2 cordless drills.

6600 block of W Hwy 80 – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported they purchased a vehicle online at an auction and it was stolen when it was picked up by someone other than who he contracted to get the vehicle.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Indecent Exposure

An indecent exposure was reported in south Abilene.

2500 block of S 18th Street – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in south Abilene.

1200 block of Mimosa Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by a suspect.

500 block of Cypress Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A suspect is accused of stealing a wallet and lays potato chips during a vehicle burglary.

3600 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his bicycle worth $300 was stolen.

2500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

An officer reported 6 vape pens were reported stolen.

Arrests

Jonathan Rodriguez – Public Intoxication

Sissy Hanley – Public Intoxication

Glynn Wornell – Failure to Identify

Clifford Burgess – Assault Family Violence

Bobbie Fletcher – Burglary of Vehicle, Evading Arrest Detention

Zachary Patterson – Driving While Intoxicated

Robert Rodriguez – Possession of Controlled Substance

Robert Ciezki – Possession of Controlled Substance