Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2800 block of Cedar Street – Injury to Child

An elderly victim reported a man threw him to the ground during an argument.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

Police responded to a call of a shoplifter accused of stealing toiletries and food.

1200 block of Plaza Street – Theft of Property

A report for theft was taken on the 1200 block of Plaza Street.

400 block of S 1st Street – Public Intoxication

A victim was contacted during a disturbance in progress, where he was threatening residents with a weapon.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a call for service in north Abilene where a suspect was arrested for public intoxication.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a call for service in north Abilene where he had visible signs of injury.

3300 block of E Overland Trail – Theft of Property

A victim reported several parts were removed from his vehicle while it was at a repair shop. Stolen parts are worth more than $3,500.

800 block of Sunset Drive – Theft of Property

4600 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A suspect was arrested in Abilene for Theft of Motor Vehicle.

3200 block of N 1st Street – Theft of Property

A citizen called and reported he dropped his wallet worth $45 in north Abilene.

300 block of Westmoreland Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect is accused of assaulting her father in north Abilene.

1700 block of S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her girlfriend in south Abilene.

6600 block of S 3rd Street – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken in south Abilene.

Arrests

Jeffrey Gordon – Warrant

Gordon was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Tiana Caddell – Possession of Controlled Substance

Caddell was contacted in reference to a child pornography investigation and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during a search of her person.

Ashley Reavey – Public Intoxication, Resist Arrest Search or Transport

Reavey was contacted after she was seen yelling profanities and threatening tenants at a local motel with scissors.

Michael Benitez – Assault Threat/Contact

Benitez was contacted during a disturbance where he is accused of charging his father after officers intervened.

Joe Salinas – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Salinas was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have no driver’s license. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana and found a firearm during a subsequent search. Salinas is a convicted felon.

Stephanie Sparks – Possession of Controlled Substance

Sparks was contacted after a domestic violence shelter found drug paraphernalia in her room.

Lauren Gotelaere – Assault Family Violence

Gotelaere was contacted during a disturbance, where she is accused of assaulting her father after he asked her to clean the kitchen.

Edy Farley – Warrant

Farley was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Juanita Paschall – Warrant

Paschall was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Richard Carthon – Warrant

Carthon was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Christopher Winkles – Warrant

Winkles was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Jason Davis – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Davis was seen entering a vehicle he did not have permission to be inside. The then drove the vehicle away and was arrested.

Ernest Acosta – Warrant

Acosta was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Jerrad Davis – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance

Davis was contacted during a traffic stop, where he is believed to have been manufacturing methamphetamine. He did admit to smoking methamphetamine and delivering it to a local motel.

Kelsey Creek – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance

Creek was contacted during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. She was then found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Juan Delacruz – Warrant

Delacruz was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Joseph Ramirez – Public Intoxication

Ramirez was contacted during a call for service, where he is accused of threatening to hurt himself and others.

Jamie Towler – Possession of Controlled Substance

Towler was contacted during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. She was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during a subsequent search.

Kristen Lopez – Warrant

Lopez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Ira Coats – Possession of Controlled Substance

Coats was contacted during a traffic stop where a K9 performed a free air sniff of the vehicle. She was then found to be in possess of methamphetamine.

Jocelyn Vieth – Public Intoxication

Vieth was contacted during a burglary in progress call, where she was banging on a victim’s back door as she was trying to make entry. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.