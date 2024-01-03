Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2900 block of Chimney Rock Road – Harassment

A victim reported she received threatening text messages from a known suspect.

2600 block of N 2nd Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported unknown suspects broke into their storage building and stole a TV and Firearm worth $1,100.

1300 block of Tracy Lynn Drive – Burglary of Building

Unknown suspects took numerous items from a locked storage unit by breaking the lock without permission.

3300 block of S Clack Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A victim reported he was assaulted by the suspect during a verbal argument.

600 block of S Treadaway Boulevard – Forgery Financial

A group of suspects entered a check cashing business and cashed checks that were later rejected by the banks.

200 block of Butternut Street – Harassment

A victim reported a known suspect was sending him threatening messages on social media.

3000 block of S 8th Street – Burglary of Building

A suspect was arrested for burglary of building in south Abilene.

1000 block of S Jefferson Drive – Burglary of Building

Jewelry, a pistol, a watch, and cell phones were reported stolen in south Abilene.

2800 block of Sayles Boulevard – Online Impersonation

A vicitm reported a suspect got remote access to his cell phone and impersonated him online.

1900 block of Pine Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested in north Abilene for Criminal Trespass.

2000 block of Zoo Lane/Grover Nelson Park – Criminal Mischief

Arrests

Jimilyn League – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

Kyle Encinas – Burglary of Building

Charles Shepard – Warrant

Paul Ortega – Indecent Assault

Antony Bollier – Possession of Controlled Substance

Brenton Davis – Criminal Trespass

Dominique Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated