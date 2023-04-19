Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

400 block of ES 11th Street – Criminal Mischief

A local business reported an unknown suspect damaged the window with a BB gun, causing it to shatter.

2400 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A $200 camera was reported stolen in south Abilene.

1000 block of Chestnut Street – Theft of Property

A victim called police and reported her cell phone worth $100 was stolen.

4500 block S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A report for fraud was taken.

1000 block of S Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property

Two trucks were drained of gas in south Abilene. Stolen gas was worth an estimated $195.

2000 block of W Overland Trail – Theft of Property

Two cell phones and identifying information were reported stolen from an Abilene hotel.

3100 block of S 14th Street – Assault of Pregnant Person

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence.

3500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect was caught on camera finding his dropped wallet and returning it to a business, however, cash was stolen from the wallet.



1600 block of S 7th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicle was vandalized.



800 block of Westway Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A suspect entered a vehicle while it was parked in a driveway and damaged the steering column in an attempt to steal the vehicle. His attempt was interrupted by a witness and he fled the scene.

Arrests

Nicholas Tedford – Warrant

Tedford was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant and was arrested.



Jayla Shattah – Warrant

Shattah was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.



Tevin Cotton – Warrant

Cotton was contacted and arrested on an outstanding warrant.



Justin Ward – Criminal Trespass, Driving While Intoxicated

Ward was contacted during a criminal trespass call and was seen driving away from the scene. When offices pulled him over, he was showing signs of being intoxicated and refused to perform field sobriety tests. Breath analysis exams showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.147 and 0.141.



Elaine Fernandez – Evading Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fernandez was pulled over during a traffic stop and instead of stopping, she initiated a low speed pursuit. She said she didn’t stop because she thought she had a warrant and didn’t want her vehicle to get towed. She was found to be in possession of a syringe and container of white powder.

Damon-David Richers-Kieffer – Criminal Trespass, Public Intoxication

Richers-Kieffer was contacted during a burglary of habitation report. He’s accused of entering an apartment through a window and trashing it. Three children were inside the residence at the time. He was later located running near a business and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.