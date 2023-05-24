Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1600 block of Chestnut Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A report for Burglary of a Vehicle was taken.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Theft of Property

A victim reported his motorcycle was stolen.

1800 block of N Treadaway Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported a friend took his vehicle and was no longer in contact with the victim.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

Law enforcement responded to a theft at an Abilene grocery store. A suspect was arrested in connection to his activities at self checkout stations.

4100 block of Potomac Avenue – Burglary of Building

A victim reported tools, models, and a weed cutter were stolen during a burglary.

4500 block of S 14th Street – Graffiti

Police responded to south Abilene to a report of a criminal mischief graffiti call.

200 block of Sunset Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence. There is also an ongoing narcotic investigation.

200 block of Grape Street – Burglary of Building

Officers responded to a burglary at NTune Music and Sound. A suspect was seen exiting with stolen musical instruments.

1800 block of Sweetwater Lane – Theft of Property

A camera worth $300 was reported stolen from an Abilene home.

00 block of West Trail – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance at a south Abilene residence where she was assaulted by her son.

1100 block of Victoria Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported she was arrested for criminal trespass and warrants.

3600 block of Rolling Green Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his wife in south Abilene.

Arrests

Heather Tinjerina – Theft of Property

Tinjerina was contacted at an Abilene store, where she is accused of stealing $300 worth of merchandise.

Abdulmuhsen Albarnawi – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Albarnawi was contacted during a traffic stop, where officers smelled the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search yielded marijuana and a pistol.

Jeremy Jackson – Burglary of Building

Jackson was arrested after he was caught stealing a guitar and keyboard from NTune music.

Emily Simmons – Assault Family Violence

Simmons was contacted during a disturbance, where she is accused of throwing a cell phone at a victim, causing injury.

Steven Fenley – Assault Family Violence

Fenley was contacted during a disturbance in progress where he is accused of shoving his mother during an argument.

D’Artgnan Martin – Criminal Trespass, Warrant

Martin was contacted during a disturbance, where he was found to have active warrants.

Eduardo Cervantez – Assault Family Violence

Cervantez was contacted during a disturbance where he is accused of grabbing her neck and pinning it against the door of a vehicle.

Manuel Aleman – Assault Family Violence

Aleman was contacted during a disturbance in progress where he is accused of throwing his girlfriend into a nightstand, causing visible injury.