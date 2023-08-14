Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1300 block of Burger Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a cordless drill worth $400 was stolen.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in Abilene.

1100 block of ES 11th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A suspect was caught on camera siphoning gasoline from several vehicles at two south Abilene locations.

1300 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Mail

A victim reported a package worth $90 was stolen after it was delivered to her home.

2100 block of Independence Boulevard – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect stole a computer worth $900.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

A victim reported an assault at a south Abilene business.

00 block of Lariat Trail – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A terroristic threat arrest was made in south Abilene.

1200 block of S 4th Street – Assault

A report for Assault was taken.

2900 block of N 2nd Street – Assault

A report for Assault was taken in north Abilene.

6300 block of Hwy 83/84 – Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury

An Aggravated Assault report was taken after a victim sustained a broken jaw from a known suspect.

1300 block of S 14th Street – Assault

A victim was assaulted by 3 unknown males at a service station.

5200 block of N 9th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect tampered with the tire rod on her vehicle.

1000 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Unlawful Carrying Weapon Prohibited Places

A known suspect went into a north Abilene business and brandished a firearm.

1800 block of S 5th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect took $10,000 worth of jewelry from her home without permission.

1700 block of Bel Air Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported two adult tricycles worth $1,200 were stolen from her residence.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect was caught stealing nearly $125 worth of items from an Abilene grocery store.

2500 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported his wallet and ID cards were stolen by an unknown suspect.

700 block of Cedar Street – Burglary of Habitation

A suspect was arrested for burglary of a habitation in north Abilene.

6600 block of Sutherland Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her Playstation and iPhone were stolen by an ex-roommate.

1300 block of Glenwood Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A suspect was arrested for Burglary of Habitation.

2000 block of Woodard Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was found trespassing in south Abilene.

3000 block of N 6th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported her vehicle was damaged at a north Abilene apartment complex.

200 block of Chapel Hill Road – Assault Family Violence

An Assault Family Violence report was taken on the 2500 block of Chappel Hill Road.

1600 block of Highway 351 – Assault

A report for assault was taken in north Abilene.

3900 block of Ridgmar Lane – Assault

A victim reported she was struck by a known suspect during an argument.

1300 block of S 7th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A known suspect kicked open the door of a south Abilene residence and stole property.

2400 block of S 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she had an argument with her boyfriend, who was hiding in her residence.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A suspect was seen concealing Lego toys.

1300 block of Glen wood Drive – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Police responded to a violation of protective order report in south Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Assault

Police responded to a disturbance at a north Abilene business.

00 block of Cactus Trail – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence in south Abilene.

3200 block of Pine Street – Burglary of Habitation

A burglary of habitation report was completed in north Abilene, where a victim reported $400 was stolen from his hotel room.

700 block of Huckleberry Lane – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a suspect stole a water heater worth $600.

700 block of Mesquite Street – Criminal Trespass

Police responded to a criminal trespass call in north Abilene.

1000 block of E Overland Trail – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect.

200 block of Hawthorne Street – Assault Family Violence

A son is accused of assaulting his mother in north Abilene.

Arrests

Alton Johnson – Driving While License Invalid

Johnson was pulled over during a traffic stop and was found to have an expired license and no insurance.

April Wofford – Manufacture Deliver Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance x2

Wofford was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. She was then found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances.

Robin Booher – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance

Booher was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. She was then found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

James Burgess – Driving While Intoxicated

Burgess was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested.

Mathew Shores – Warrant

Shores was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Carlos Lima – Public Intoxication

Lima was contacted during a disturbance, where he was yelling back and forth with an involved party and showing signs of being intoxicated.

Jordon Brooks – Warrant

Brooks was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Christopher Guajardo – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

Guajardo was contacted after threatening to beat a victim until he was dead.

Krystal Gallegoz – Assault Family Violence

Gallegoz is accused of scratching her boyfriend during an argument.

Erixin Otiniel Bustillo Carranza – Public Intoxication

Bustillo Carranza was contacted after he was seen passed out on the side of the road. He was arrested for being intoxicated.

Kayla Robertson – Theft of Property

Robertson is accused of stealing items from an Abilene grocery store worth nearly $125.

Donald Daniels – Burglary of Habitation

Daniels was contacted during a burglary after he was seen inside a home he did not have permission to enter. He said he was let into the house by a family member but he did not know that family member’s name. He also took items that were inside the home and admitted to attempting to sell them unsuccessfully.

Linda Westbrook – Public Intoxication

Westbrook was contacted after police received reports she may have been engaged in sexual activity in a public place. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

George Putt – Public Intoxication

Putt was contacted after police received reports he may have been engaged in sexual activity in a public place. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Detrakion Brown – Sexual Assault

Brown was arrested after a victim reported he sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

Kaylie Ybarra – Criminal Trespass, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, Possession of Controlled Substance

Ybarra was contacted during a call for service.

Maria Gomez – Burglary of Habitation

Gomez was contacted during a disturbance, where she is accused of slapping her ex-boyfriend in the face.

Thomas Nguyen – Warrant, Evading Arrest Detention

Nguyen was contacted in reference to walking on the wrong side of the road and was found to have active warrants for his arrest. He fled police but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Crystal Castro – Assault Family Violence

Castro was contacted after allegedly slamming her fiance against a wall during an argument.

David Perales – Possession of Controlled Substance

Perales was contacted during a traffic stop, where a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. He was then found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Felipe Martinez – Driving While Intoxicated

Martinez was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Francisco Urrabazo – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled, Assault Family Violence, Assault Family Violence – Impede Breath

Urrabazo is accused of injuring three victims – a grandmother sustained a broken wrist, a man sustained scratches to her face and neck, and a female was choked.

Miguel Torres – Warrant, Resist Arrest, Evading Arrest

Torres was seen walking in the grass near a building being targeted by copper thieves. He was then arrested for an active warrant.

Trevion Ross – Assault Family Violence

Ross is accused of assaulting his girlfriend during an argument.

Peyton Culberson – Theft of Property

Culberson was contacted after he was seen stealing items from an Abilene store.

Marcelino Martinez – Warrant

Martinez was contacted during a traffic stop on a bicycle. He was then found to have active warrants.

Joshua Monarez – Assault Family Violence

Monarez was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of pushing a victim to the ground and striking her on the head.

Darrell Willmon – Criminal Trespass

Willmon was contacted and arrested after refusing to leave a victim’s property after being asked multiple times.

Casey Bowen – Warrant

Bowen was contacted during a disturbance call and was found to have outstanding warrants. He was taken into custody without incident.

Cody Bennett – Assault Family Violence

Bennett was contacted after his mother reported he grabbed her around the throat and squeezed until she could not breath or speak. He then threw her into a storage bin containing glass. She did have visible injuries and wished to press charges.