Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2200 block of Pine Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported an unknown suspect pointed a gun at him.

900 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Property

A female was issued a citation for stealing beauty products.

4100 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A known suspect picked up a wallet in a parking lot. She was seen on video taking $500 in cash out of the wallet before turning it into the business where she found it.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a suspect damaged her vehicle.

9400 block of Lake Road – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A business owner reported his vehicle was stolen.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported he was harassed by several suspects

2500 block of Maple Street – Injury to Disabled

An allegation was made that an employee at a long-term care facility struck a resident.

Arrests

NAME REDACTED – Theft of Property

A suspect was issued a citation for stealing around $25 worth of beauty products from an Abilene store.

Oscar Johnson – Warrant

Johnson was contacted during a standby at an Abilene residence and was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.

Angelica Sliva – Warrant, Failure to Identify

Silva was contacted during a traffic stop for expired registration and she gave officers a false name. She was later found to have an active warrant.

Stuart New – Criminal Trespass

New was contacted during a check welfare call and found to have an active warrant.

Eduardo Armas – No Drivers License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Armas was pulled over for not having any license plates. He also had no drivers license or insurance and had been cited a week prior for the same offenses, so he was arrested.

Jacob Walters – Possession of Controlled Substance

Walters was pulled over for having an inoperable brake light. Responding officers smelled marijuana and later located some in a backpack. Methamphetamine was also discovered.

Brendan Cordle – Warrant

Cordle was contacted during a call for service and found to have an active warrant.

Gabriella Valdez – Warrant

Valdez was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Tony Quiroz – Warrant, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Quiroz was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have active warrants. A methamphetamine smoking pipe with residue was also found in her purse.