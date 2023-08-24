Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4100 block of Ridgemont Drive – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a report that an unknown person shot a window with a BB gun, causing damages.

2500 block of S 18th Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A south Abilene residence called police and reported he was threatened with bodily injury by the husband of a co-worker.

800 block of E Hwy 80 – Theft of Property

An unknown person stole the victim’s property.

UNDISLOSED LOCATION – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for Assault Family Violence after a victim reported she was assaulted by a suspect multiple times.

4200 block of Southwest Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

Cash worth $1,200 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

400 block of Northway Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her boyfriend pushed her and the fall caused her injury.

1300 block of Cherry Street – Burglary of Habitation

A known suspect forced entry into a south Abilene residence and assaulted the occupants.

2100 block of Plymouth Rock Road – Assault Family Violence

300 block Mulberry Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported her house was broken into and two rings were taken.

5100 block of Capital Avenue – Criminal Mischief

A north Abilene residence reported approached her vehicle and struck the back window with a baseball bat, shattering the glass.

1300 block of Chestnut Street – Assault Family Violence

1300 block of S Bowie Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report for Assault Family Violence was taken in south Abilene.

Arrests

Juan Ortiz – Warrant, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence, Evading Arrest Detention

Ortiz was contacted in reference to outstanding warrants and was arrested.

Jadarius Williams – Warrant

Williams was arrested in connection to an outstanding warrant.

Mack Wilson – Warrant

Wilson was contacted during a call for service an was found to have an active warrant.

Kevin Anderson – Warrant

Anderson was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have two active warrants.

Angela Damron – Warrant

Damron was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant.

Brandon Zirkle – Public Intoxication

Zirkle was contacted in reference to a public intoxication call. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was taking alcohol from the aisles at a grocery store and drinking it. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Guadalupe Vasquez – Warrant

Vasquez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Christy Brothers – Public Intoxication

Brothers was contacted in reference to a call for service, where she was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Diego Hernandez – Warrant, Evading Arrest. Resisting Arrest, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Hernandez was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Edgar Estrada – Driving While Intoxicated

Estrada was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Kevin King – Possession of Controlled Substance

Kind was contacted during a traffic stop, where he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.