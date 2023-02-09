Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported a case of fraud.

1900 block of Sayles Boulevard – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported he was chased by a former co-worker who was carrying a hatchet.

5400 block of Durango Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A vehicle was reported stolen in south Abilene.

5700 block of Lark Court – Assault

A victim reported a known suspect showed him and caused him pain.

900 block of Minda Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her husband held her neck and struck her while he was driving and she was passenger.

2700 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported someone stole her purse and contents worth $100.

500 block of EN 7th Street – Criminal Mischief

A known person damaged the victim’s vehicle.

2800 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of Building

A victim reported his storage unit was broken into and $1,000 worth of items were stolen.

200 block of Trailway Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported their cell phone worth $500 was reported stolen.

6300 block of Stadium Drive – Harassment

Police responded to a report of harassment at a south Abilene residence.

1400 block of Westview Drive – Assault Family Violence

Officers were dispatched to an assault in north Abilene. All involved parties had conflicting stories.

400 block of N Bowie Drive – Assault

Officers responded to an assault in north Abilene where a victim claims she was assaulted by an unknown suspect. Multiple people at the location refused to cooperate with the investigation.

5200 block of Alamo Drive – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A report was taken for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon in south Abilene.

Arrests

Neil Thames – Public Intoxication

Thames was contacted after he was found passed out in a vehicle that was illegally parked. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and was being uncooperative. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Robert Lane – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Lane was contacted in reference to having an outstanding warrant and was arrested. He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine when he was searched at the jail.

James Moody – Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous

Moody was contacted in reference to an outstanding child sex crime warrant and was arrested.

Chelsey Rodriquez – Driving While Intoxicated

Rodriquez was pulled over for driving 70MPH in a 55MPH zone. She was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and admitting to drinking 4 beverages at a bar. She was arrested and her blood was drawn via consent. She also said she “knew she was going to prison” because she had already been convicted twice before.

Manuel Cuesta – Warrant

Cuesta was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant.