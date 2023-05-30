Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3200 block of Old Anson Road – Criminal Trespass

A female was arrested for criminal trespass at a gas station after she refused to leave the property.

1100 block of Merchant Street – Theft of Service

A victim reported headphones worth $300 were reported stolen.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim was assaulted by her boyfriend in their home.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect left a business without paying for children’s clothing.

3700 block of Ridgemont Drive – Criminal Mischief

A south Abilene business reported three unknown suspects took hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a display, put the items in a basket, then poured two bottles of soda on the items.

1300 block of Cypress Street – Burglary of Vehicle

An unknown person stole $1,100 worth of cash from a victim’s vehicle.

500 block of Forrest Avenue – Criminal Trespass

A known male was caught trespassing in a vacant residence.

1200 block of Sycamore Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported her boyfriend hit her, causing her pain, then also threatened her with a machete.

2800 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a suspect took two cell phones and cash without permission.

2100 block of N 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in north Abilene where a suspect is accused of assaulting her husband.

200 block of Sunset Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported $1,600 worth of tools were stolen from his residence.

1700 block of N 15th Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by a fellow resident of a nursing home.

1300 block of Oak Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he got into an argument with his brother over a guitar. The brother pushed him down and caused him pain.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Aggravated Assault SBI

A victim sustained a gunshot wound when his friend was handling the weapon negligently. The suspect fled and has not been located.

3600 block of Georgetown Drive – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported his girlfriend rammed his vehicle with her vehicle, attempting to cause him injury.

2500 block of Over Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence.

900 block of Peach Street – Assault

A report was taken for assault in south Abilene.

Arrests

Cindy Young – Criminal Trespass

Young was arrested during a criminal trespass in progress at an Abilene gas station.

Alfonso Freire – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Freire is accused of pulling a machete on a victim during an argument, where he also struck her multiple times.

Raymond Lott – Public Intoxication

Lott was contacted during a disturbance, and he was showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Larissa Swenor – Public Intoxication

Swenor was contacted during a call for service whee she was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Timberli Gomez – Public Intoxication

Gomez was contacted during a call for service where she was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.



Rickie Ocon – Assault Family Violence

Ocon was contacted during a disturbance, where he is accused of striking a victim with a metal pole.