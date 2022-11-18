Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

2000 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect took tools valued at just under $1,500 from his vehicle during a burglary.

2400 block of S 1st Street – Criminal Trespass

A known suspect was contacted about trespassing at a south Abilene convenience store.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported he had several unauthorized transactions on his bank account.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery Financial

A victim reported a suspected forged a check using his information.

3800 block of American Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and took cash, a wallet, a checkbook, driver license, and more.

2500 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Forgery Financial

A business reported a known suspect attempted to cash a fraudulent check.

3100 block of S Clack Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for criminal trespass from a local hotel.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported he had several unauthorized transactions on his bank account.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Assault Family Violence

A known suspect was arrested after assaulting her boyfriend during an argument.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A known suspect ran from asset protection when he was caught shoplifting.

800 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reports and employee stole $555 worth of cash from the till.

5200 block of Foxmoor Court – Injury to Elderly

A victim reported she was assaulted by her husband in south Abilene.

1300 block of Oak Street – Burglary of Habitation

A RV was reported stolen.

1300 block of Magnolia Street – Tampering with Consumer Product

A suspicious pill was found lodged inside a store-bought banana. *This police report does not disclose the location where the banana was purchased.

1400 block of S Danville Drive – Assault Family Violence

3200 block of Edgemont Drive – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

An adult suspect threatened his parent with a knife.

1900 block of S 15th Street – Assault Family Violence

An Assault Family Violence report was taken in south Abilene.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault of Pregnant Person

A report was taken for assault in south Abilene.

Arrests

Ivan Minjarez – Criminal Trespass

Minjarez is accused of getting into an argument with hotel staff over a refund to a room. He remained on the grounds after being warned of criminal trespass and was arrested.

Sarah Bartek – Assault Family Violence

Bartek is accused of hitting her boyfriend during an argument with open and closed fists, also ripping his jacket.

Ashley Baker – Warrant

Baker was contacted during a call for service and arrested on an active warrant.

NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was pulled over during a traffic stop and officers smelled marijuana. Drug paraphernalia items were located during a subsequent search and a misdemeanor citation was issued.

Latisha Walker – Warrant

Walker was pulled over during a traffic stop for expired registration and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

Mark Parisek – Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance

Parisek was contacted inside a home where a search warrant was being executed. Cocaine packaged for individual sale was found in the home during the search, as well as scales and packaging.

Nicholas Goodman – Assault Family Violence

Goodman was contacted during a domestic disturbance. He is accused of slapping his girlfriend in the face.

Charles Sullivan – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Sullivan was contacted during a disturbance, and he did not make a statement.

Teresa Sutton – Warrant

Sutton was pulled over for having expired registration and she was found to have an active warrant.

Wade McClain – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated

McClain was pulled over for driving 90 MPH in a 60 MPH zone. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. Breath analysis tests showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.145 and 0.143. He was also in possession of a firearm.

David Scott – Warrant

Scott was contacted during a call for service and found to have an active warrant.

Kenneth Braggs – Public Intoxication

Braggs was contacted during a call for service and was found in possession of a used methamphetamine pipe. He also admitted to drinking alcohol and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Samantha Zoeller – Theft of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance

Zoeller was contacted while driving a stolen vehicle. Texts confirmed she had a suspect bring the vehicle to her. Methamphetamine was also found in her backpack.

Victor Carreno – Driving While Intoxicated

Carreno was pulled over for driving 48 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, also nearly striking a sidewalk during a turn. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

Jorge Hernandez – Warrant

Hernandez was a passenger during a traffic stop and was found to have warrants for his arrest.