Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1200 block of Lillius Street – Assault Family Violence

Police responded to a disturbance in progress where a suspect assaulted him and caused him pain.

600 block of Woodlawn Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim contacted police due to her vehicle being damaged overnight.

5300 block of Encino Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported tools were stolen from his vehicle.

2000 block of Oakwood Lawn – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported his vehicle was damaged by a known suspect.

1100 block of Westridge Drive – Harassment

A victim called police due to her stepfather harassing her.

3000 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in south Abilene

2700 block of Beech Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported she bought a $72 blanket online and never received it.

2500 block of N Danville Drive – Burglary of Building

A generator, paint sprayer, tripod, and welder were reported stolen after a lock was cut at a storage unit.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her grandson stole jewelry worth $3,000.

1200 block of Poplar Street – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported her firearm worth $200 was reported stolen.

5200 block of Aztec Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A burglary of habitation was reported in south Abilene.

00 block of Harvard Plaza – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known subject stole his lawn mower worth $2,500.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A teen victim reported she received a letter from a potential stalker.

1800 block of Clinton Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim in north Abilene reported a jacket worth $130 was reported stolen.

2100 block of Amy Lyn Avenue – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assault family violence and evading arrest.

2300 block of Glendale Drive – Criminal Mischief

A known suspect damaged a vehicle in north Abilene.

3000 block of 14th Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested in south Abilene for public intoxication.

Arrests

Todd Pruett – Warrant

Pruett was contacted during a disturbance in progress and found to have an active warrant.

Crystal Jackson – Warrant

Jackson was contacted during a disturbance in progress and found to have an active warrant.

Cleavon Jackson – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Jackson was contacted due to someone reporting his suspicious behavior. He was found to have an active warrant and a subsequent search yielded methamphetamine.

Matthew Durham – Assault Family Violence, Evading Arrest Detention

Durham was contacted in reference to a disturbance. He’s accused of assaulting a member of a household. Durham locked himself in his bedroom when officers tried to arrest him then he ran out the window.

Ariana McCoy – Public Intoxication

McCoy was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was found to be intoxicated.

Michael Greger – Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Disorderly Conduct

Greger is accused of putting a random victim in a chokehold at an Abilene pharmacy. He also is accused of causing a disturbance.