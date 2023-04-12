Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft by Electronic Device

A social security card was reported stolen.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

A victim reported he was pepper sprayed by a man during an altercation. The man said he did so in self-defense.

6200 block of Hwy 83/84 – Theft of Property

Headphones worth $250 were reported stolen in south Abilene.

1700 block of N 3rd Street – Assault Family Violence

A known suspect assaulted a victim on N 3rd Street.

3500 block of Cedar Run Road – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A victim called police and reported a suspect was violating her bond conditions.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Hinder Secured Creditors

A report was taken for fraud.

3900 block Concord Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in north Abilene.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Criminal Trespass

A suspect was arrested for stealing food from an Abilene store.

00 block of Hoylake Drive – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by her husband. She did not want to press charges.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

4 suspects were seen hiding twisted tea beverages in their clothing. Two were detained and found to be 17-years-old.

2100 block of N 8th Street – Graffiti Pecuniary Loss

Police responded to a report of graffiti in north Abilene.

Arrests

Joedy Gray – Possession Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication

Grady was contacted after acting intoxicated in public. He admitted he was “spaced out” and was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Cedrick Gilliam – Warrant

Gilliam was contacted during a trespassing report and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Misty Ordway – Warrant

Ordway was contacted and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Antonio Zavala – Warrant

Zavala was contacted and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Antonio Tonche – Warrant

Tonche was contacted in reference to an active warrant was arrested.

Daniel Davila – Theft of Property, Warrant, Criminal Trespass

Davila is accused of stealing from a business and trespassing on their property.

Michael Limon – Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, No DL

Limon was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an expired DL and no insurance.

Mario Salgado – Driving While Intoxicated

Salgado was contacted during a traffic stop and was showing signs of being intoxicated. He failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested.